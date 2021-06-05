NBA Rumors: Kendrick Nunn among point guard targets for New York Knicks

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn will be a restricted free agent this summer and NBA rumors suggest that the New York Knicks are interested in him. Nunn started the 2020-21 season on the bench for the Heat but was eventually able to break into the starting lineup.

The New York Knicks will have several backcourt spots to fill this offseason and they could have nearly $75 million in cap space. Thus, it's unsurprising that they're looking to acquire talent via free agency. As per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks are interested in Kendrick Nunn.

"Nunn, per sources, is among the guards who have been on the Knicks’ radar as they consider their offseason plans," Begley wrote.

Kendrick Nunn made waves as an undrafted rookie with the Miami Heat last season. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year race in 2020. COVID-related complications prevented Nunn from being at his best in the NBA bubble, but he did well in his sophomore year to average 14.6 points per game on 48.5% shooting.

It was a season-high 31 PTS for Kendrick Nunn (44.7 FPTS) on 13/18 FG and 4 3PM. pic.twitter.com/F7bPjldiw7 — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) May 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Is Kendrick Nunn a good fit for the New York Knicks?

Considering that most of their offense currently flows through the frontcourt, the New York Knicks might be interested in signing guards who aren't ball-dominant.

Knicks president Leon Rose

Kendrick Nunn fits the bill in this regard as he had a usage rate of just 20.9% with the Miami Heat this season. He's also a three-level scorer who can create his own shots and deliver in catch-and-shoot situations as well.

Kendrick Nunn yams this on Portis 😲 pic.twitter.com/JizznD9oca — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2020

Most importantly, Kendrick Nunn shot 38.1% from deep on 5.7 attempts per game during his sophomore year. The New York Knicks' lack of efficient three-point shooters was exposed during their playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks and Nunn could fill this void. Considering that he's already played for Erik Spoelstra, it wouldn't be too difficult to imbibe the Knicks' defensive culture in Nunn either.

The situation will once again boil down to finances. The Miami Heat have every reason to match any offer sheet that comes Kendrick Nunn's way so they can use him for sign-and-trades. The New York Knicks may either have to overpay Nunn or offer draft compensation to the Heat to acquire the point guard.

Edited by Raunak J