NBA Rumors: Kenneth Faried to work out with LA Lakers this week

NBA rumors suggest veteran free-agent big Kenneth Faried is among the latest players set to work out with the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers have two guaranteed spots open on their roster, and are looking to leave one of them open once the season starts. They have been linked with several players, as per the latest NBA rumors.

The Lakers are evidently sticking to their plan of adding as many veterans as possible to their roster. More than half of their squad has players aged 30 or more. They will have the oldest roster in the NBA next season.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the LA Lakers will be hosting free-agent big Kenneth Faried for a workout this week.

Free agent big man Kenneth Faried is working out for the Lakers this week, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 13, 2021

Faried last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season. He is an eight-season veteran in the league, and has played for the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets. Faried is also a FIBA world championship winner with the USA Men's National Basketball team (2014).

Kenneth Faried averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game during his stint in the NBA. Injuries stunted his growth in the NBA just as he started to hit his stride as one of the most lethal forwards in the league. He is renowned for his high-efficiency rebounding and ability to score quick points.

Faried represented the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021 NBA Summer League. He played three games for the side, averaging 5.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 18 minutes of playing time per contest.

NBA Rumors: Should the LA Lakers sign Kenneth Faried?

Kenneth Faried in action during an NBA game against the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers aren't short of big men who only play in the paint. Their immediate need at the moment is to add a 3-and-D player. With the departure of players like Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Lakers do not have many solid perimeter defenders in their ranks.

Faried will likely be a backup option for the team if Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan or Dwight Howard goes down with an injury. He won't bring much to the table. His absence from the NBA or any other major basketball league in the world for the last year also raises question marks regarding his ability to deliver at a decent rate.

So it won't be a wise decision for the team to add him to the squad at this stage, as there are other needs the LA Lakers need to fill.

