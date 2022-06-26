NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant “hasn’t talked to the team in weeks” according to insider

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's future with the franchise seems increasingly uncertain due to the situation surrounding Kyrie Irving. Durant and Irving are said to be very close and should the guard depart Brooklyn, the "Slim Reaper" might leave as well.

According to Logan Murdock of The Ringer, the two-time Finals MVP is questioning his future with the Nets. But Murdock believes that Durant hasn't decided to leave just yet. Murdock wrote:

"Now, you have reports that Kyrie is looking elsewhere. I made some calls. Kevin Durant has not talked to the team in weeks. I don’t think Kevin is confident in the front office right now. I don’t know if he’s at the stage of leaving but there’s a big uneasiness from not only from the Kyrie side, but the KD side as well."

It is widely known that Durant wanted to go to the New York Knicks, but it was Kyrie Irving who persuaded him to choose the Brooklyn Nets. Irving and his contract situation with the Nets has put the limelight on the franchise and its best players.

Should the Nets do everything they can to keep Kevin Durant?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets - Game 4

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the world. The Brooklyn Nets were desperate to win an NBA championship and acquired Irving and Durant to achieve that goal.

However, that has not gone according to plan as they are three years in and have only won a single postseason series. While the first year was essentially written off due to the superstar duo's injuries, the second and third years have been a failure.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Despite the loss, Kevin Durant still scored enough to reach 25,000 career points Sunday.



LeBron James is the only active player that reached the feat faster than him.



Carmelo Anthony completes the trio as the only 3 active players with 25,000 points. Despite the loss, Kevin Durant still scored enough to reach 25,000 career points Sunday.LeBron James is the only active player that reached the feat faster than him.Carmelo Anthony completes the trio as the only 3 active players with 25,000 points. https://t.co/gQgaqWDL96

Durant's future with the franchise seems linked to Kyrie's. But what should be kept in mind is that KD signed a long-term extension last year worth over $194 million over four years. This means that if the "Slim Reaper" is indeed wanting a move away from Brooklyn, he will have to be traded.

At the crux of the matter, the Nets are worried about Irving and his availability. The superstar has shown that he isn't reliable enough to show up to work. Giving him a long-term contract that is guaranteed makes no sense. But it might be the only way the Nets can keep hold of Kevin Durant for the foreseeable future.

LIVE POLL Q. Should KD want out of Brooklyn? Yes No 2 votes so far