NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant ‘likely to retire’ than play for Brooklyn Nets again

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant continues to be a part of the franchise with no trade forthcoming. The superstar submitted a trade request right around the time free agency began, but a trade is yet to materialize.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Kevin Durant is more likely to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Stein wrote this after an anonymous league executive said KD would rather retire than play for the Nets.

"One team executive believes Kevin Durant is more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets," Marc Stein wrote.

Kevin Durant has had a frustrating summer thus far. He made an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai during their meeting in London last week. Durant reportedly told Tsai to trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

However, Joe Tsai has backed his employees over the demands of his superstar player. On top of this, Durant has no leverage in this situation as he has four years left on his contract worth over $190 million. The only card he has left to play is not showing up for training camp next month.

But missing out on practice could lead to severe repercussions for the two-time Finals MVP as he will be fined. But the Nets will put the salary he will receive on October 1st in escrow. The Nets have the grounds to do so if KD refuses to suit up.

Will Kevin Durant retire if he doesn't get traded?

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game Two

KD has been unpredictable throughout his career. No one expected he would leave the Golden State Warriors until he did. His move to the Warriors from the Oklahoma City Thunder was unexpected, especially after promising Russell Westbrook that he would not leave. So, Durant retiring isn't that inconceivable.

If the Slim Reaper does retire, he will leave nearly $190 million on his deal. As wealthy as KD is, that is a significant amount of money to walk away from. KD has already been paid nearly $11 million of his $42 million salary for the 2022-23 season. He is set to earn the same amount on October 1st.

Either way, Kevin Durant walking away and leaving nearly $180 million on the table is unlikely.

