NBA Rumors: Kevin O'Connor chalks out the potential price Boston Celtics might have to pay for Kevin Durant

There has been a massive flood of rumors as news of the Boston Celtics making a move for Kevin Durant was made public. With the consideration of giving up Jaylen Brown in the process, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer offers an interesting take on the matter.

NBA Insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania both dropped names involved in the trade. It is safe to assume that the negotiations have made serious headway.

The overall reaction to the Celtics putting up Jaylen Brown for a trade hasn't been positive. There may be some sense to the move. Shedding light on this, Kevin O'Connor wrote:

"If I were the Celtics, I would give up Brown in a heartbeat for Durant. Durant is still far and away the superior player, although Brown turns just 26 in October, making him eight years younger than Durant and still offering plenty of upside.

"For now, KD is a more efficient scorer, a savvier playmaker, and a more impactful defender."

While these factors do make sense when considering the glaring disparities in the quality of play, there are more complications involved. The Celtics offered up Brown, Derrick White and picks in return for Durant.

While the Nets weren't inclined to make this trade, they proposed a counter-offer for Brown, Marcus Smart, picks and a role player as per Shams Charania.

Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…

When factoring in the additional elements the Nets have demanded, the trade may make less sense. However, O'Connor continued to highlight why the Celtics should go through with the trade.

"I’d give up more draft picks and an additional player (such as Grant Williams?) if it meant keeping Smart instead of White. The Nets may not budge, though, and could you really blame them? As mentioned, Brown isn’t signed long term.

"The picks don’t have a ton of value. And Smart is way better than White. In the end, I’d be willing to lose both Brown and Smart to acquire Durant."

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA I’d trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant. How far would the Celtics be willing to go? theringer.com/nba/2022/7/25/… I’d trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant. How far would the Celtics be willing to go? theringer.com/nba/2022/7/25/…

Should the Boston Celtics accept the Nets' proposal for Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant in action against the Boston Celtics

The negotiations between the Celtics and the Nets have created a rather complicated situation for Boston. By openly putting Jaylen Brown on the trade block, the Celtics may have caused some degree of strife within their young core.

The first proposal from Boston made a lot of sense. While giving up Brown for Durant appears to be a no-brainer, the loss of Derrick White and the picks isn't a huge loss. That is considering the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN.

However, the Nets' counter-offer is where things become a little more sticky. By asking for Marcus Smart, the Celtics would see a guard rotation of Brogdon and White, which isn't exactly awe-inspiring.

Additionally, Smart is the heart and soul of the Boston Celtics. Giving him up would do extensive damage to their morale while stunting the growth of their core.

Although Kevin O'Connor is of the opinion that Boston should make a move on Kevin Durant, this may not be the wisest thing. An important element O'Connor mentions here is time.

The Boston Celtics are in no rush to make a move. With other teams involved in the Durant sweepstakes also gradually pulling away from the whole ordeal, the Nets are in a bit of a bind.

Should the situation carry on, Brooklyn may lose the leverage they enjoy when negotiating trades for Durant. With a problematic situation on the horizon, the Boston Celtics can take advantage of things as and when they see fit.

