NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson could join LA Lakers if he leaves Golden State Warriors in 2024

Klay Thompson has two years left in his contract with the Golden State Warriors. Thompson is eligible to sign an extension, but there's no indication that the Warriors will make an offer this offseason. The latest NBA rumors suggest that if Thompson leaves Golden State in 2024, he could leave for Southern California.

An anonymous Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that the LA Lakers might emerge as a potential destination for Thompson. The executive explained that the four-time champion has connections with the Lakers. His father, Mychal, won two championships in LA.

Thompson was also born in Los Angeles, playing high school basketball in Southern California. The Lakers are also expected to have cap space in the summer of 2024, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis both having player options.

"That would be fun, if he could play out the rest of his career where his dad won a ring," the executive said. "Not sure he would leave the Bay Area if he did not have to. But if he had to pick a place, it's a good bet he'd want to go to LA."

The executive continued:

"If they were to keep LeBron and (Anthony Davis) together, and add Klay, it is a mix that makes a lot of sense. As long as Klay can continue to be a plus defender and a 40% 3-point guy."

Does Klay Thompson want to leave Golden State?

Klay Thompson at the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

The aforementioned Western Conference executive also believes Klay Thompson is very happy in the Bay Area. The relationship between the Warriors and Thompson is at an all-time high. Golden State gave the five-time All-Star a contract extension a few weeks after he tore his ACL.

The Warriors have been very supportive of Thompson during his recovery from two major injuries. With two years left inhis contract, the Warriors legend could be open to taking a discount to continue their dynasty.

"The first thing is, he is not going to want to leave there voluntarily," the executive said. "If you ask around the league, I don't think there are many players who are happier in their situations than Klay Thompson is in the Bay Area, playing for the Warriors."

Will Warriors retain Klay Thompson beyond 2023-24 season?

Klay Thompson at the 2022 NBA Finals

Klay Thompson is a certified Golden State Warriors legend. Thompson is one of the best players in the Warriors franchise history. There's no question that his jersey will be retired once his career is over. However, for now, Thompson is focused on playing his first full season since his two serious injuries.

The four-time champion has not discussed his current contract situation, unlike his teammate Draymond Green. Thompson is set to earn $40.6 million next season and $43.2 million in the final year of his deal. He has no player option, which means he will be a free agent in 2024.

Thompson will be 34 by then, but there will be no shortage of suitors for his services. The Warriors could always convince him to sign an extension on a discount to preserve their core roster. Golden State is in a great position to contend for titles over the next few seasons.

