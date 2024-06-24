NBA Rumors: Knicks considering to land Lakers' 9x All-Star amid Mitchell Robinson trade talks

The New York Knicks just came off a successful season, securing the second seed, reaching the second round of the playoffs, and being just one win shy of the Eastern Conference finals. As they look to improve the roster from last season, acquiring another star to add to the team led by breakout superstar Jalen Brunson is not a far-fetched idea.

According to Craig Carton on his Fox Sports 1 show, the Knicks’ front office are targeting Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis amid talks about upgrading their frontcourt lineup, which currently consists of Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle.

“I’ve said it on this show before. The New York Knicks – if they could make it happen and figure it out – would like to add Anthony Davis to the roster. That’s the guy that they want more than any other player in the league,” Carton said on Monday.

Despite being on top of their offseason wish list, Carton noted that it would be difficult to tender a trade deal that would bring Davis to New York since there are no indications from the Los Angeles Lakers side that they would trade the nine-time All-Star, who is just 31 years old and complements well with superstar LeBron James.

Davis will be under contract with the Lakers until 2028 after signing a three-year, $186 million contract extension last year, strapping him with LA until he turns 35 years old.

If Carton’s claims were true, the Knicks would have to package Randle and Robinson’s contract to match with Davis’ current salary.

The potential deal would end a five-year partnership between James and Davis in L.A. that bore fruit a title in 2020, and start a new deadly duo in New York featuring him and Brunson.

Knicks discussed trade involving Mitchell Robinson to Washington

While the Davis trade may not pan out, the New York Knicks keep themselves busy in trade talks involving Mitchell Robinson to the Washington Wizards, according to a report by SNY’s NBA insider Ian Begley.

The Wizards are among the teams whose talks with the Knicks have included dialogue on Robinson. I'm sure several other teams have talked to New York about Robinson,” Begley wrote.

Robinson has been the Knicks’ starting center before injuring his ankle during the season. In just 31 games this season, Robinson averaged 5.6 points, and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein stepped up in Robinson’s absence, filling the starting role and lifting the Knicks in the playoffs. However, Hartenstein, with his increased value in the market for his playoff performance, will be one of the most sought-after prospects in free agency, making his decision a crucial factor in trade talks involving their centers.