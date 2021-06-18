NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry on Miami Heat's priority list this offseason  

Upcoming free agent Kyle Lowry is one of the top veteran point guards likely to switch teams in the offseason. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Miami Heat consider him their top target.

This isn't the first time that Heat and Lowry have been linked with each other this year. Multiple news outlets suggested there was a trade deal on the table that could have seen Kyle Lowry donning a Miami Heat jersey at the trade deadline. The Toronto Raptors and the Heat, however, could not come to an agreement and the deal never materialized.

Jimmy Butler's close relationship with Kyle Lowry makes him the primary free-agent target for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's 2020-21 NBA season came to a disappointing end after they were swept 0-4 by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 Playoffs. It was evident that the team needs to improve in several departments. One area they seem to be keen on upgrading is the point guard position.

The Bucks officially sweep the Miami Heat. 🧹 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 29, 2021

Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Derrick Rose and several other point guards could be available in free agency. However, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Lowry is at the top of the Miami Heat's wish list. The report stated:

"Dinwiddie could be a free agent option for the Heat. But it appears that Kyle Lowry will be at the top of the Heat’s free agent list when it comes to guards based on mutual interest, Butler’s close relationship with Lowry, and Miami’s pursuit of Lowry at the March trade deadline."

As mentioned by Chiang, Miami Heat talisman Jimmy Butler's close relationship with Lowry is a huge reason for these rumors. It could very well be the deciding factor should the free agent decide to play at South Beach next season onwards.

Report: Kyle Lowry on top of Miami Heat’s wish list this offseason https://t.co/w9FA2Cp1fQ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 17, 2021

Lowry, 35, is heading towards the twilight years of his career but remains one of the best point guards in the league. He averaged 17.2 points and 7.3 assists per game in the 2020-21 NBA campaign. His addition to the Miami Heat will lighten the burden on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo's shoulders on the offensive end.

