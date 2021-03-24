NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry wants a $50 million extension from future trade destination

Kyle Lowry

Most NBA rumors indicate that the Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry will be on the move ahead of the March 25 trade deadline. The Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat are the frontrunners in his pursuit as both teams expect Lowry to help their title quest. But the six-time All-Star also wants to sort out his impending free agency before any move.

Kyle Lowry is currently on an expiring deal. As per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Lowry wants a financial commitment from his new trade destination beyond this year. Pompey wrote:

"The Sixers and Miami Heat are having talks with the Toronto Raptors to acquire the six-time All-Star point guard in a trade. However, Lowry, 34, wants some indication that a potential destination is willing to give him a two-year extension at a minimum $25 million a year, according to sources."

Kyle Lowry is owed $30 million on his current deal with the Toronto Raptors. Any team trading for him will have his Bird Rights and could easily offer him the aforementioned contract. Failure to do so could most certainly lead to Lowry leaving in free agency in the summer.

NBA Rumors: Should either Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers meet Kyle Lowry's wage demands?

Both the Heat and the Sixers could use a player of Lowry's caliber

Kyle Lowry turns 35 on Thursday and one could argue that his scoring numbers are declining. But he's still a proven winner with championship experience. He knows how to bind a unit despite not being the biggest star on the roster. Just look at the Raptors' 2018-19 squad for that matter.

At the end of the day, it boils down to the salary cap. The Philadelphia 76ers would have four players on big deals if they extend Kyle Lowry and that would likely have them paying luxury tax on a repeater basis. But they do need to make the most of their current championship window and offering Lowry his desired deal isn't ill-advised.

The Miami Heat find themselves in a similar situation. They are projected to have cap space next season, but Jimmy Butler will also become extension eligible. If they're willing to go all-in, they should extend Lowry's contract using his Bird Rights while bringing in role players to support a primary core of him, Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Jimmy Butler x Bam Adebayo x Kyle Lowry...This trio would be interesting. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/90vDTSjjHZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 23, 2021

