NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving expected to return to the Brooklyn Nets next season

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have a big decision to make this offseason. He is eligible for a max contract extension, but the Nets organization showed initial disinterest in giving him the deal. Kyrie Irving's name also cropped up in some trade rumors, linking him to the LA Lakers for Russell Westbrook.
However, according to reports from the NY Post, the seven-time All-Star is expected to return to the Nets next season. He has an option to opt out of the contract by June 29 and explore free agency. However, Irving has always been eager to return to the Nets.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were not able to do anything significant in the playoffs for the Brooklyn Nets. However, both have expressed their desire to continue playing with together.
The Nets' hesitation to give him an extension was definitely reasonable. In his three-year stint with the Nets, Kyrie Irving has played in only 113 of their 226 regular-season games. His lack of availability was a concern, but when he showed up on the court, Irving was an instant threat.
During the 2021-22 season, he averaged 27.4 points per game in 29 appearances. He made history with two 50-point games in a week and, even with all the criticism, helped the team finish seventh in the East.
Kevin Durant undoubtedly did a great job in helping the team out in Kyrie's absence. But playing with the seven-time All-Star could make things a lot easier for him. Irving is one of the best ball handlers in the league, and along with scoring, he has the ability to make everyone around him better.
The Nets' 2021-22 season ended in disappointment, but they have a bright future ahead. With Ben Simmons and Joe Harris returning next season, they will get a lot stronger. Durant definitely wants to have another run with Irving, and that is definitely another reason why the team may decide to extend his contract.
How important is Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets have one of the strongest-looking teams in the league. Although they lost James Harden, the Nets obtained a talented two-way player in Ben Simmons and two role players in Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.
These names alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving definitely make them a brilliant unit.
Rumors have linked Kyrie Irving with moves away from the team, but the franchise knows what he is capable of. If they decide to trade him away, the organization would lose out on a great talent. It would also create some kind of tension within the organization, as Durant would never want Irving to leave the team.
His ability to impact the game makes him a special talent. Although he has been with the team for three seasons, Irving and Durant have not played a lot of games together. If the news of his extension is confirmed, it will be interesting to see how things work out for the duo next season.