NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving might return to the Brooklyn Nets; team exploring the possibility of allowing the guard to play road games

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been making the news for all the wrong reasons thus far this season. The superstar guard was expected to lead the title challenge with Kevin Durant and James Harden, but that hasn't been the case so far as Kyrie Irving remains unavailable for the Nets due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Brooklyn.

However, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is a sense of revitalized optimism around the possible return of Kyrie Irving to the Nets this season.

There is renewed optimism around Kyrie Irving returning to the Nets this season, sources tell @ShamsCharania

Kyrie Irving in the month of October, through his Instagram Live, talked about the mandate of getting the vaccine and only then being able to take part in the games played in Brooklyn. Irving said:

"Don’t believe that I’m retiring, don’t believe that I’m going to give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated."

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, also in recent weeks after being constantly asked about the possibility of the return of Kyrie Irving, said:

"We just focus on our group and getting better every single day and if we get the gift of (Irving’s) return, we’ll be ecstatic but we can’t count on it. We can’t wait for him. We have to get to work and get better.”

How much of an impact will Kyrie Irving have on the Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving's availability could potentially be the difference between the Brooklyn Nets winning a championship or going home in the Eastern Conference Finals. That's how big of a talent Kyrie Irving is. Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors after wanting to play with Irving.

Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving

If Irving does return for the Nets, then the Brooklyn-based side will become the clear-cut favorite to win the NBA championship, let alone come out of the Eastern Conference. With a three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets would be close to unstoppable offensively.

That is the most by a trio in any playoff series in NBA history.



Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving combined for 85.2 points per game in the First Round. That is the most by a trio in any playoff series in NBA history.

With all three superstars being legitimate threats from beyond the arc, the Nets have the firepower to outscore anybody in the NBA. James Harden will continue to be the ball handler while Kyrie Irving will play as an off-guard allowing him to focus on one thing and one thing only - scoring. On top of that, you add arguably the best player in the game right now in Kevin Durant, and you have a recipe for incredible success.

Coach Steve Nash has come under immense scrutiny after last season's failure in the postseason and that is a weakness the opposing teams will look to exploit. But Kyrie Irving's return just might thwart even that.

