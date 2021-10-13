NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving not against vaccination, upset about people losing jobs due to vaccine mandates

The Shakespearean plot involving the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving's stance on the COVID-19 vaccination has been a staple in NBA rumors for weeks now.

After GM Sean Marks announced that the Nets will not allow Irving to play as a part-time player, reports have emerged about the real reason why the All-Star guard has so far refused to get the shot.

According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyrie Irving's unbending stance is due to something far bigger than a simple refusal to take the vaccine. Irving is unwilling to budge, and it is very clear that he is prepared to sacrifice his basketball exploits and the Brooklyn Nets' championship aspirations to stand true to his beliefs.

Here's what Charania has written about the situation:

“Multiple sources with direct knowledge of Irving’s decision have told The Athletic that Irving is not anti-vaccine and that his stance is that he is upset that people are losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates. It’s a stance that Irving has explained to close teammates. To him, this is about a grander fight than the one on the court and Irving is challenging a perceived control of society and people’s livelihood, according to sources with knowledge of Irving’s mindset. It is a decision that he believes he is capable to make given his current life dynamics. ‘Kyrie wants to be a voice for the voiceless,’ one source said.”

The idea behind Kyrie Irving's refusal to take the vax is commendable. However, the Brooklyn Nets also have to ask themselves, and probably Irving, if there is no other way to champion his cause without complicating the team's quest for an NBA championship? After all, Irving did sign a multi-million dollar contract to play for the Nets with Kevin Durant and James Harden.

The Brooklyn Nets have always been supportive of Kyrie Irving throughout the uncertainties of his vaccine stance. That is until the franchise decided to bench him until he is a full participant.

Irving is expected to lose roughly $360,000 for every game he misses. It's tough to guess if the millions he will possibly lose will change his stance despite the bigger issue he reportedly believes in.

NBA Rumors: Will Kyrie Irving really retire if the Brooklyn Nets trade him?

Kyrie Irving sits on the bench while watching the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers' preseason opener

First off, a trade has to happen. At this point, it's very unlikely that any team would be willing to acquire Kyrie Irving. It seems almost unbelievable that one of the best players in the world would be looked at as someone to avoid. However, such is the case for Irving after years of questionable decisions.

If the Brooklyn Nets somehow manage to offload Kyrie Irving for who knows what, then there is a very real possibility of the 29-year-old hanging up his sneakers. No one is putting anything past the eccentric point guard to do what he wants when he wants to do it.

On the flip side, he could just try to prove everyone wrong and play lights out. A motivated and determined Kyrie Irving can't be counted out. He is an All-NBA talent with clutch genes to be proud of. However, if the Duke alum really believes in the "bigger" cause he is reportedly championing, retirement as a way of proving a point could well be on the cards.

