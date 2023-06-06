NBA Rumors- Kyrie Irving wants to squash rumors about him joining LeBron James and the Lakers  

Recent speculations have arisen suggesting that Kyrie Irving wants the Dallas Mavericks to trade for LeBron James, surprising the basketball world. This comes after Irving's decision to re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets instead of joining the LA Lakers two seasons ago, causing people to dismiss the possibility of the two superstars reuniting.

While the rumors have generated significant buzz online, Kyrie Irving himself has denied the speculations, expressing his desire to remain a Maverick. Sources close to the situation, as reported by Marc Stein, have confirmed Irving's intention to stay in Dallas.

However, it is important to note that despite Irving reaching out to LeBron James to discuss a reunion, the likelihood of it happening seems slim. Previous reports suggest that the Lakers are no longer interested in acquiring Kyrie, and it is also unlikely that James would want to be traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Unless either of the two players changes their hearts, a reunion seems out of the question at this point.

Is Kyrie Irving a perfect fit for the Dallas Mavericks?

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

After being traded to the Dallas Mavericks late in the 2022-23 season, fans were ecstatic to see the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Many believed that Doncic would finally receive the help he had been longing for. However, the reality didn't match expectations.

Without a doubt, Irving was still a dominant player suiting up for the Mavs. He averaged 26.9 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 20 games playing for Dallas. On paper, these seem like efficient numbers to help boost the team's win rate, but it turned out to be otherwise.

The issue that arose with the Mavericks in the second half of the regular season was team chemistry. Both Kyrie and Luka play similar roles which didn't turn out to be the best mix. One good example is LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Because of their similar playing styles, it was difficult for the LA Lakers to have both players gel on the court.

Once Westbrook was traded away, the Lakers found success and made it all the way to the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Given this perspective, it may be worth reconsidering having two players playing similar roles on the Mavericks' roster.

