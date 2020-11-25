NBA Rumors: LA Clippers 'Didn't want to pull the trigger' on Chris Paul Trade Despite him Wanting to Return, per Matt Barnes

The LA Clippers failed to live up to their billing yet again in the playoffs last season and had to watch as their city rivals lifted their 17th NBA Championship. This offseason, the Clippers have been relatively quiet and have been involved in few NBA Rumors. The latest discussions surrounding the franchise have questioned whether they are blowing their chances during the Free Agency period to keep up with rivals.

In the latest NBA Rumors, it has been suggested by former LA Clippers forward Matt Barnes that they could have made significant moves for a point guard that was available this offseason.

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers weren't interested in running it back with Chris Paul

The LA Clippers have been made to look like they are disorganized this offseason, as rivals around them such as the LA Lakers have swiftly put together a roster they believe can win them another ring. Although the Clippers have recruited Serge Ibaka, one free agent that could have benefitted the franchise and was available in the Free Agency window was former Clippers point guard Chris Paul.

On ESPN's First Take, former NBA player Matt Barnes discussed the opportunity that the Clippers passed up on regarding his former teammate:

"I talked to CP before he went to Phoenix and you know, CP had interest in going back to the Clippers, but they didn't want to pull that trigger. So, the Clippers need to address the point guard play."

The LA Clippers, it would appear, passed up the opportunity to reunite with the veteran guard. Whether this was due to his age or the fact that Kawhi Leonard was dubious of the deal, since he was the one pushing for the signature of a point guard this offseason, is up for debate.

However, if Chris Paul was in fact interested in a return to a franchise that he gave so much to, the deal would have made a lot of sense for the LA Clippers. They could have acquired him in the free agency, he has great relationships with owner Steve Ballmer and coach Ty Lue. The former Houston Rockets guard could have been the floor general the LA Clippers craved in the playoffs last season.

Kawhi and Paul George need a player to run the floor and take the onus off of them to control the offense. Now that Chris Paul is unavailable, the LA Clippers are left with few choices in the free agency and may have to look at acquiring another shooter instead. Meanwhile, their search for a point guard could extend into next season.