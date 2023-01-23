NBA Rumors: LA Clippers looking to reunite with former NBA champion

According to the latest NBA rumors, the LA Clippers are interested in a reunion with former backup center Serge Ibaka. They traded the former NBA champion last season to the Milwaukee Bucks in a four-team trade featuring the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons as the other two teams.

According to recent NBA rumors, Ibaka and the Bucks reached an agreement to find the backup center a new home ahead of the trade deadline due on February 9th. NBA insider Amico Hoops reported that the Clippers are interested in bringing Ibaka back but at the right price.

"Several Western Conference teams have expressed interest in forward/center Serge Ibaka. That includes the Clippers, sources told Hoops Wire, who may be interested in bringing back Ibaka for the right price."

Serge Ibaka seems like an excellent buy-low option for contenders ahead of the deadline. He re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year $2.9 million deal before the season. Ibaka is a versatile frontcourt player and could be deployed as a power forward or a center.

His floor spacing ability and size make him a solid fit for most teams in a reserve role. Ibaka also has decent playoff experience under his belt. He was an integral part of the Toronto Raptors team that won the chip in 2019.

How does Serge Ibaka help the LA Clippers?

The LA Clippers have one of the most injury-plagued rosters in the NBA. Coach Ty Lue has had to work on making adjustments based on the players at his disposal. One area where the Clippers lack depth is the backup center.

Lue uses small ball lineups to great effect as it spaces the floor, opening up the other team's defense. Considering Serge Ibaka's size, along with their 3-point shooting ability, he could be an excellent option to turn to in those situations.

The LA Clippers can also use him as Ivica Zubac's backup or play him alongside their starting center to have a supersized frontcourt. Ibaka offers an experience that current backup center Moses Brown doesn't have. The Clippers will need more experience to prevail in the playoffs.

Serge Ibaka seems like a safe bet at a low price, considering he has played with the team for three years before. He is familiar with the setup and will not take long to find chemistry with his teammates.

It's unclear what the Milwaukee Bucks' asking price for the veteran big is, which is crucial to his potential reunion with the LA Clippers.

