NBA Rumors: LA Lakers believe 9x All-NBA selection can be utilized better despite having a forgetful 2021/22 campaign

LA Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook has had a tumultuous campaign with the franchise this season. The team is now entertaining the possibility of trading the point guard ahead of next season.

However, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, there is a segment of the Lakers franchise that continues to believe in Westbrook.

Buha said in a conversation with the podcast The Forum Club:

"I think everyone knows they kind of have to trade Russell Westbrook, that is partially why they are now entertaining keeping him. I do think, from what I’ve heard, there’s a segment within the franchise that does believe Russ could be utilized better, that this could work that they could, you know, with the right head coach with the right supporting cast, they can figure that out."

The Lakers could have had Buddy Hield from the Sacramento Kings instead of the former OKC Thunder star in the offseason. But upon LeBron James' instructions, the Lakers traded with the Washington Wizards for Westbrook, giving away Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Russell Westbrook hit his 9th career 3-pt FG inside the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT.



That matches Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most over the last 25 seasons. Only player with more during that span is Vince Carter (12). Russell Westbrook hit his 9th career 3-pt FG inside the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT. That matches Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most over the last 25 seasons. Only player with more during that span is Vince Carter (12). https://t.co/MmoPjx71Ap

Can the LA Lakers win with Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to play for the LA Lakers alongside LeBron James this season was viewed as a homecoming. The LA Lakers came into the season with championship aspirations, but the move did not go well as the Lakers (33-49) crashed.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.4%, including a paltry rate of 29.8% from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old also averaged four turnovers a night. His pace proved to be incompatible with the league's oldest roster.

The notion of Westbrook coming off the bench isn't unfounded as he has struggled to impact the game with James on the floor. That just might be the only way forward if the LA Lakers don't get enough compensation in return for unloading him this summer.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



Those 10 straight makes were the most consecutive FGs made by Westbrook in any game of his career. H/T Russell Westbrook missed his first 2 FG, then made 10 straight.Those 10 straight makes were the most consecutive FGs made by Westbrook in any game of his career. H/T @EliasSports Russell Westbrook missed his first 2 FG, then made 10 straight. Those 10 straight makes were the most consecutive FGs made by Westbrook in any game of his career. H/T @EliasSports https://t.co/2wjcLuY7Re

Coming off the bench would mean he would be the orchestrator for the second unit. Westbrook could punish an opponent's secondary point guard with his pace and explosiveness. The second unit of the akers can surround Westbrook with shooters, which will create a pathway to the rim for him to attack with ferocity.

This would also allow King James to be the ball handler for starters and thereby surround himself with shooters, alleviating Westbrook's lack of shooting. Given his enormous salary for next year – a player-option worth over $47 million – the LA Lakers might have to keep on their books and try to find a way to win with him.

