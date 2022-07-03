NBA Rumors: LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets actively discussing blockbuster trade featuring Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving

NBA rumors suggest the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively discussing the possibility of engaging in a trade involving Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving. Both players have opted into the final year of their deals recently.

The Nets are ending their 'Seven-Eleven' era this offseason. Kevin Durant has requested a trade, and Irving's future is also up in the air after reports emerged of the team's unwillingness to offer him a long-term guaranteed contract.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' acquisition of Westbrook before the start of the last campaign hasn't gone according to plan. LA failed to make the playoffs, finishing with a 33-49 record. Westbrook failed to adapt to playing alongside LeBron James and underperformed in his debut season.

As per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, league sources say the two teams are looking to engage in a trade circling the two All-Star guards.

"The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send star point guard Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources told Yahoo Sports," reported Haynes.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around "a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package," per @ChrisBHaynes The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around "a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package," per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/yKdFgpTh9Z

The Brooklyn Nets were initially not interested in a package centered around Russell Westbrook. However, Kyrie Irving doesn't fit in with their plans, especially following Kevin Durant's trade request, and they will likely move the former soon.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers were looking likely to start next season with Westbrook as their leading point guard. However, Rob Pelinka and co. would rather capitalize on the opportunity to replace him with Irving, who is a better fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Can LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets reach an agreement for a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade?

While the trade is very much a possibility, there are a few hurdles. The Nets want to ship Joe Harris and his two-year contract worth $38.6 million, but the Lakers would rather have Seth Curry and his $8 million expiring deal. Brooklyn also wants draft compensation from the Lakers in return for Kyrie.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Report: Lakers want Seth Curry in addition to Kyrie Irving in potential Russell Westbrook swap lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-… Report: Lakers want Seth Curry in addition to Kyrie Irving in potential Russell Westbrook swap lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-…

The Brooklyn Nets are in no hurry to trade Irving and are expected to continue their negotiations with the LA Lakers regarding this blockbuster trade. Brooklyn would ideally want to speed up their latest rebuild post the 'Seven-Eleven' era. They spent most of their resources forming a superteam that helped them win only one playoff series.

Securing fair compensation in return for their superstar duo will likely be their main objective when discussing potential trades moving forward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far