NBA Rumors: LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors leading the Patty Mills sweepstakes

Patty Mills is being courted by various teams in free agency, including the LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors, according to recent NBA rumors. The report was shared by The New York Times’ Marc Stein and The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“Patty Mills and Detroit’s Wayne Ellington are two prime free agents of interest for the Los Angeles Lakers as L.A. hunts for bargains (and shooters) to fill out the rest of its roster after trading for Russell Westbrook,” Stein said in his initial report.

The Lakers and the Nets, league sources say, are both in pursuit of San Antonio's Australian sharpshooter Patty Mills.



Slater also included the kind of deal that the three teams are expected to offer the 12-year veteran, who has played for the San Antonio Spurs for the past 10 years.

“The Warriors also have interest in Patty Mills, I'm told. Could shape up to be a chase with the taxpayer mid-level,” Slater said in a tweet.

Mills is currently playing for the Australian national basketball team in the 2021 Olympics.

NBA Rumors: What Patty Mills can do for the LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors

The rumored interest in Patty Mills in NBA free agency is not surprising given his track record. Last season, he averaged 10.8 points a game while shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range. The 6'1" guard is a career 38.8 percent shooter from behind the arc, making him an excellent receiver off a drive-and-kick offense.

The LA Lakers have the $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception to offer Patty Mills this offseason after the trade for Westbrook. Other than that, they only have the veteran minimum to offer Mills, which could be the best offer that the Lakers will give him. He could spell Westbrook for stretches and even play alongside him in small ball lineups.

The Brooklyn Nets are building around their superstar trio of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant this offseason. Patty Mills would be an excellent backup for Irving, who needs a lengthy breather every now and then given his history with injuries. Mills could carry the offense for the Nets’ bench squad without letting up in points production, as he has done for the Spurs for many years.

For the Golden State Warriors, Patty Mills will play behind Stephen Curry, who is also getting along in years at 33. The Warriors need a strong veteran presence off the bench to relieve the two-time MVP. Mills could help Curry get more rest during games, allowing his body to recuperate during the season in preparation for what is expected to be another championship run.

