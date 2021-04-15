NBA Rumors: LA Lakers to consider re-signing Andre Drummond in the offseason

Andre Drummond signed a minimum deal with the LA Lakers, but the latest NBA rumors suggest that he could be a part of this franchise beyond the 2020-21 season. Still only 27, Drummond is a free agent in the summer and will be looking to sign a reasonable contract that secures his future.

The LA Lakers have tied down several players to long-term deals, but they visibly have a glaring hole at center. Andre Drummond has come in and shown flashes of potentially being a viable solution to the franchise's problem. As per Evan Massey, the front office is set to take a call on whether they should try re-signing him next season.

The #Lakers are planning to discuss re-signing Andre Drummond in the offseason and like his fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. pic.twitter.com/XmLBMWbBHr — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) April 14, 2021

Andre Drummond has averaged 9.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per 22.6 minutes of action for the LA Lakers so far. He's still acclimatizing to life with the Purple and Gold but has put in a few notable performances already. Drummond recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets in what was a statement win for the defending champs.

NBA Rumors: Should the LA Lakers re-sign Andre Drummond?

Can Drummond play alongside LeBron and AD?

The LA Lakers are likely to see Andre Drummond's fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis before any conclusion is reached. While Drummond is expected to come good, only time will tell whether the projections will work out when the three are out there on the court together.

"Can you imagine when he's out there with Bron and AD?"



Chuck on what Drummond brings to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/xWg5bzeL7A — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 9, 2021

If things pan out well for Andre Drummond and the LA Lakers decide to re-sign him, the problem will then shift to finances. The Purple and Gold do not own Drummond's Bird Rights, so the maximum that they'll be able to offer him will be the full midlevel exception, which is expected to be roughly $9.7 million for 2021-22.

Age is still on Andre Drummond's side and he's a generational rebounder. He would probably command a higher figure than what the LA Lakers can offer, especially if they end up going all the way. We have no other option but to wait and see how the saga unfolds.