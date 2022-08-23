NBA Rumors: LA Lakers considering signing former guard

Western Conference powerhouse the LA Lakers are exploring options in the market. They will look to tremendously improve on their disastrous 2021-22 NBA season.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the 17-time champions are actively looking at bringing back point guard Dennis Schroder to the team. Stein reported in his newsletter that the option of bringing back Schroder will come down to how the rest of the roster shapes up.

"Re-signing free agent guard Dennis Schröder is a "legit consideration" for the Lakers, league sources say, depending on how the rest of their roster develops," Marc Stein wrote.

Dennis Schorder endured a horrendous season with the Lakers during the 2020-21 campaign. He was tasked with being the starting point guard for the then defending champions as a replacement for Rajon Rondo.

Schroder was considered one of the biggest disappointments during the season that saw them eliminated in the opening round of the postseason by the Phoenix Suns.

To make matters worse for the German, Schroder turned down a four-year extension from the franchise that was worth north of $80 million during the season. Considering how the campaign ended for the guard, he had to sign a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics worth less than $6 million.

Dennis Schroder was on a similar salary scale for the Houston Rockets last season as he is currently an unrestricted free agent. He averaged 13.5 points while shooting less than 44% from the field and less than 35% from beyond the arc.

What do the LA Lakers need?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers are coming into the 2022-23 season under immense pressure as the city of Los Angeles expects the 17-time champions to contend for the championship. Given the way last season unfolded, that might not be realistic. Nevertheless, those are the expecations that come with playing for the Lakers.

Last season, the LA Lakers struggled on the court due to their age. They had the oldest roster in the league that was picked apart by young blood in the league as they did not even make the Play-In tournament. The LA Lakers have addressed this issue by going for youth and athleticism this off-season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M.

The 2020 NBA champions also struggled with their three-point shooting capabilities. They were one of the worst teams in the league and this is something that has not been addressed yet this summer. While they have got better shooters, they still lack consistent threats from beyond the arc.

The LA Lakers should be actively looking at 3&D type players as they need to shore up their defense as well as their shooting. Surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with 3&D players was the blueprint to their title success in 2020 and that is exactly what needs to be replicated by the front office this summer.

