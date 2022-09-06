NBA Rumors: LA Lakers against cutting 9x All-Star even if they are unable to find a suitable trade partner

Rumors around the LA Lakers' plans for Russell Westbrook have been fairly commonplace in the offseason. While some sources have indicated that the Purple and Gold would ask the superstar to sit at home, Marc Stein has shared new information that suggests otherwise.

The LA Lakers' dealings with Russell Westbrook appear to be the last major storyline of the offseason. With training camp only a few weeks away, the Lakers will continue to engage in trade talks for the star point guard.

Those from within the organization have reportedly been fairly content to see Westbrook continue to stay on the roster. However, some sources suggested that the Lakers may approach the situation the same way the Houston Rockets dealt with John Wall.

Reports suggested that the Purple and Gold would negotiate a buyout with Westbrook and sit out the season should they fail to find a trade for him. However, Marc Stein countered these reports in his most recent article.

"Two well-placed sources have expressed to me with even greater conviction that the Lakers lean very strongly against the concept of sending Westbrook home a la John Wall in Houston last season in the event that they can’t find a trade for him. Sources maintain that Ham is determined to establish a real role for Westbrook if he remains a Laker."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via marcstein.substack.com/p/labor-day-th…) REPORT: The Lakers lean “very strongly” against the idea of sending Russell Westbrook home in case they can’t find a trade.(via @TheSteinLine REPORT: The Lakers lean “very strongly” against the idea of sending Russell Westbrook home in case they can’t find a trade.(via @TheSteinLine, marcstein.substack.com/p/labor-day-th…) https://t.co/zSZU2pKRJu

Westbrook's future with the LA Lakers has more positive connotations as Stein also reported that the superstar will join LeBron James' mini camp.

With the team showing signs of keeping the 9x All-Star on their roster, the Purple and Gold may have put an end to a major saga in their offseason.

The road ahead for the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook on the LA Lakers bench

The LA Lakers have had a rather odd offseason thus far. Having filled out the roster with young players, the Lakers have addressed some of the issues from last season. However, the team hasn't exactly made moves that could shift the needle.

Patrick Beverley's addition could be considered the most interesting move the franchise has made this offseason. Beverley's addition gives the team the necessary perimeter defense and leadership. However, his dynamic with Westbrook remains a bit of a concern in the long run.

With Donovan Mitchell being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Purple and Gold saw an end to a major three-team trade avenue. With links to the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks, the Lakers may have to field different sources in an attempt to trade Westbrook.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…

In this regard, teams such as the Indiana Pacers continue to be a valid option. However, the issue regarding the Lakers' two first-round picks continues to be a roadblock in these dealings.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Sources think they may eventually break on moving both picks if it means dealing Westbrook for a better fit and immediate help.” The Lakers have spoken to at least five teams about a Russell Westbrook trade, per @AmicoHoops “Sources think they may eventually break on moving both picks if it means dealing Westbrook for a better fit and immediate help.” The Lakers have spoken to at least five teams about a Russell Westbrook trade, per @AmicoHoops “Sources think they may eventually break on moving both picks if it means dealing Westbrook for a better fit and immediate help.” https://t.co/5gTzjebwom

With training camp only a few weeks away, the unofficial trade deadline could see Russell Westbrook stick with the side for another season. Given the plans that the new Lakers head coach has for the 9x All-Star, it will be interesting to see how Westbrook fits into the new system.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava