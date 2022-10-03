NBA Rumors: LA Lakers don’t consider 2023 free agency bound 7x All-Star part of their long term plans

The LA Lakers' interest in Kyrie Irving may have expired. According to the latest reports by The Athletic, the Lakers don't view the 2023 free agent as a long-term prospect. Here's what the report said:

"As for the prospect of adding Irving via free agency next summer, sources say he’s currently not a part of the Lakers’ long-term plans."

If they traded for Kyrie Irving, his contract would've been a one-year rental for the LA Lakers. This trade would have allowed them the flexibility to add a max player next offseason. Irving, 30, has been injury-prone over the last few seasons and unavailable due to his vaccine stance.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have also struggled with injuries. It makes sense for the Lakers not to show interest in acquiring Irving during the 2023 free agency. That would prevent the Lakers from surrounding their injury-prone superstars with quality role players.

It's been a trend that has followed them over the last few seasons. The Lakers won the title during the 2019-20 season. However, they only managed a first-round appearance the following two years, missing the playoffs last season.

LA Lakers have intriguing options to pursue next free agency

The LA Lakers are always a team to watch out for in free agency. The 17-time NBA champions are projected to create upwards of $34 million in cap space next summer. They will be grabbing headlines in the rumor mill.

Andrew Wiggins, Jerami Grant, Seth Curry and Myles Turner are among the top players available in free agency. Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star Khris Middleton, Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. and Heat's Victor Oladipo could also enter the market if they opt out.

Most, if not all, players are expected to return to their current teams. However, the lure of playing the Lakers is always an enticing prospect for free agents. They could potentially contend for a championship with LeBron James.

The LA Lakers could opt to pursue a max player or multiple role players to strengthen their roster around LeBron and Anthony Davis. The latter seems a more viable option for them to consider.

LA has been reliant on James and Davis to deliver wins. The two have had their fair share of injury troubles. So forming a team that can compete and win without their superstars should be the Lakers' priority.

The LA Lakers could also turn those role players into trade chips and potentially use them to acquire another superstar.

