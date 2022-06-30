NBA Rumors: LA Lakers draw up an 8-man shortlist for players in the mid-level exception category

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse the LA Lakers are in desperate need of a massive refurbishment of their roster. The franchise endured one of their worst campaigns in recent memory. They will need to overhaul their roster tremendously to avoid such a season again.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers will need to dip into the free agency market and sign several players with taxpayer mid-level exceptions.

This is a commodity that franchises can use without it affecting their salary cap. The taxpayer mid-level exception for the upcoming season is set to be nearly $7 million.

Buha said:

"Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer midlevel exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources."

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have mammoth contracts on the Lakers' books. General manager Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for this summer by trying to fill the roster.

The likes of Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker are also on the books of the franchise. The Lakers have also exercised the team option on players like Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel as they currently have seven players on the books. Austin Reeves is on a non-guaranteed contract at the moment. Their cap is around the $150 million mark.

What do the LA Lakers need for next season?

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

The need of the hour for the LA Lakers going into next season are defense and shooting. The franchise endured an embarrassing campaign as their superstars were either out injured or failed to establish chemistry when on the court together.

The Lakers were ranked 21st in the league in terms of defensive rating. That was despite possessing a defensive-minded coach in Frank Vogel and one of the best defensive players in the league in Anthony Davis.

The franchise could do with wing defenders who can also guard out on the perimeter when needed.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Lakers allowed 82 points in the 1st half, their 2nd-most allowed in a 1st half in franchise history. The Celtics scored 83 points in the 1st half vs the Lakers on Feb. 27, 1959.



It is also the most points allowed in a 1st half by the Lakers since the franchise moved to LA. The Lakers allowed 82 points in the 1st half, their 2nd-most allowed in a 1st half in franchise history. The Celtics scored 83 points in the 1st half vs the Lakers on Feb. 27, 1959.It is also the most points allowed in a 1st half by the Lakers since the franchise moved to LA. https://t.co/reWdYOCUOg

The Lakers also desperately need shooting. During the 2021-22 season, the Lakers had only 32% of their points from beyond the arc. They were ranked 22nd in the league for their three-point percentage (34.7%).

Getting players who are 3&D type will make the LA Lakers a world of good as spacing the floor with Westbrook and James is pivotal.

Mo Bamba and/or Nicolas Batum are the type of players that could get the LA Lakers back into contention. As aforementioned, Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for him this summer in overhauling this roster.

