NBA Rumors: LA Lakers expected to re-ignite interest in Derrick Rose this offseason

Derrick Rose has resuscitated his value in recent months and the latest NBA rumors suggest that the LA Lakers are interested in signing him. Rose played a vital role in leading the New York Knicks to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference this year after joining them in February via trade.

Derrick Rose's recent string of performances has caught everyone's attention, including the LA Lakers. As per Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, an NBA executive expects the Lakers to pursue Rose in free agency. Massey wrote:

"One NBA executive spoke to NBA Analysis Network about Rose’s upcoming free agency and mentioned that the Lakers are expected to strongly pursue signing him once again."

Derrick Rose has been the New York Knicks' best player in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far. He's averaged 24.3 points, 4.7 assists and five rebounds through three games against the Atlanta Hawks.

Derrick Rose starts the game dropping 11 of the Knicks first 19 points 🌹 pic.twitter.com/E9ej1hpl5a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 28, 2021

Although Rose is an unrestricted free agent this summer, his relationship with head coach Tom Thibodeau and the allure of the Big Apple may be enough for the Knicks to retain his services. Having said that, the Purple and Gold jersey of the LA Lakers has its own pull.

NBA Rumors: Will Derrick Rose be a good fit for the LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers have been linked to Derrick Rose multiple times in the past. They came very close to acquiring him from the Detroit Pistons ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline too, but a deal never materialized.

Still only 32, Derrick Rose has proved that he can hold his own against any opposition. His energy and commitment to defense fit the LA Lakers' playing style.

Dennis Schroder could part ways with the Lakers in the summer

The LA Lakers may need a starting point guard if they're unable to reach an extension with Dennis Schroder, who'll also be a free agent this offseason. Schroder's annual salary demand of $25 million may also be too expensive for the Purple and Gold to cough up.

Derrick Rose presents himself as a cheaper and potentially better alternative in this regard. The 2011 MVP earned only $7.6 million this season and any contract for him will certainly be cheaper than re-signing Schroder.

Some teams monitoring the point guard market in free agency believe Derrick Rose’s strong play will factor in to how NYK’s approaches the position this offseason; Nerlens Noel was impacted by ankle injury in Game 2 on Wednesday night: pic.twitter.com/KNXC7P6t0t — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 28, 2021

As mentioned earlier though, it would be incredibly difficult for the LA Lakers to prize Derrick Rose away from the New York Knicks.

Also read: NBA Rumors: Kent Bazemore wants 3-year deal from Golden State Warriors