NBA Rumors - LA Lakers heavily interested in Raptors star Fred VanVleet

The LA Lakers are reportedly looking to upgrade their backcourt this offseason after getting swept in the Western Conference finals by Denver.

One name that the Lakers have been attached to is Toronto Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Lakers are one of several teams interested in signing VanVleet if he leaves Toronto in free agency:

“After a mutual decision by VanVleet and the Raptors to hold off extension talks that would’ve potentially landed him a four-year, $114 million contract, which is considered below his market value, Toronto remains in the mix to re-sign the 2022 All-Star guard,” Scotto wrote.

He added:

“However, several other teams, including the Rockets, Lakers, Suns and Magic, have been linked to VanVleet as potential suitors, while other playoff-caliber teams could emerge as sign-and-trade options.”

VanVleet recently declined his $22.8 million player option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent. He's expected to receive a longer-term contract worth an estimated $30 million annually.

That means LA will have to work out some sort of sign-and-trade deal if they want to acquire the star guard. Scotto mentioned Lakers combo guard D’Angelo Russell as a possible candidate to be shipped to Toronto in a sign-and-trade for VanVleet:

“For the Lakers to land VanVleet, it would likely need to involve D’Angelo Russell as part of a sign-and-trade, but Toronto would need to covet Russell – a fellow free agent – in such a scenario,” Scotto wrote.

Both VanVleet and Russell struggled with inconsistency this season. However, VanVleet has already proven that he can play a key role on a title team after winning the 2019 NBA championship with Toronto. Moreover, VanVleet was an All-Star as recently as the 2021-22 NBA season.

Last season, VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.0 3-pointers per game on 39.3% shooting.

What Raptors GM Bobby Webster has said about LA Lakers-target Fred VanVleet’s upcoming free agency?

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster

As for the Toronto Raptors, it appears that they're also keen on retaining Fred VanVleet.

During a recent press conference, Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said that he isn't surprised by VanVleet opting out of his deal. He added that Toronto is still in constant communication with him:

“Obviously, we’re on good terms with Fred, spoke to him yesterday,” Webster said. “I think that was just kind of expected, it wasn’t really unexpected.”

Webster added in a separate interview that the Raptors' goal has always been to re-sign all of their big-name free agents. However, Toronto can’t start negotiating until the start of free agency:

“We want all of Fred, Gary (Trent Jr.) and Jak (Poeltl) back. I think that’s been clear from the end of the season,” Webster said. “Unfortunately, we have conversations with them but can't have the official conversations until July 1.”

