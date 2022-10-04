NBA Rumors: LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers considered involving Memphis Grizzlies in a trade for Russell Westbrook

Recent rumors around the LA Lakers have seen details of negotiations regarding Russell Westbrook and the Indiana Pacers resurface. The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote that recent rumors have suggested that the Memphis Grizzlies were a third team involved in negotiations.

The LA Lakers have been linked in trade negotiations with the Indiana Pacers for the better part of the offseason. The Lakers have been discussing swapping Russell Westbrook for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

With the Pacers entering a rebuild, it seemed likely that the veterans would be moved. However, the two parties involved struggled to make an agreement. The Pacers demanded that two first-round picks be packaged with Westbrook for the Hield and Turner. The Lakers weren't willing to deal the valuable picks.

The Lakers and the Pacers are rumored to have discussed adding a third team to facilitate the trade. Shams Charania mentioned the Memphis Grizzlies as the possible third team. He wrote:

"The Lakers and Pacers also discussed adding a third team, such as the Grizzlies, who could take a 2027 or 2029 first-rounder from the Lakers for two first-rounders of their own to send to Indiana, according to sources."

However, with regards to the Pacers, Charania also wrote:

"For the Pacers, every conversation with the Lakers led to an ultimate demand: Both of L.A.’s available first-round picks — or no deal."

The demand for the two first-round picks is something the LA Lakers haven't been willing to match. However, Charania also mentioned that the Lakers were seeking second-round picks from Indiana as part of the trade. Indiana was uninterested in making such a deal happen.

The trade could have benefitted the Lakers. With Hield and Myles, the Lakers could've addressed some serious issues from last season. However, giving up two first-rounders along with Russell Westbrook may have been too steep a price.

The LA Lakers may continue pursuing trades for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook in action at the LA Lakers Preseason game

The LA Lakers have clarified their stance about keeping Russell Westbrook. Given the advocacy of Darvin Ham and LeBron James, Westbrook finds himself in a solid spot with the players and coaching staff.

Similarly, Westbrook has also displayed a willingness to put the drama of the trade negotiations aside for the team. The 9x All-Star has shown a positive approach to the situation.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN



#LakersMediaDay "As a professional and as a working man, I have to do my job and do the best I know how; to be able to support and take care of my family." - Russell Westbrook talks about his offseason conversations with Darvin Ham and teammates. "As a professional and as a working man, I have to do my job and do the best I know how; to be able to support and take care of my family." - Russell Westbrook talks about his offseason conversations with Darvin Ham and teammates. #LakersMediaDay https://t.co/wy5ThNgjgy

This positivity bodes well for the Lakers as they prepare for their 2022-23 season. However, reports from The Athletic also suggest that Westbrook may remain on the trade block.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



@ShamsCharania,



theathletic.com/3651933/2022/1… Russell Westbrook remains on the Lakers roster heading into the season. But don't rule out him being traded as soon as midseason. @sam_amick and @jovanbuha have the latest on a volatile summer: Russell Westbrook remains on the Lakers roster heading into the season. But don't rule out him being traded as soon as midseason.@ShamsCharania, @sam_amick and @jovanbuha have the latest on a volatile summer:theathletic.com/3651933/2022/1… https://t.co/o7xb2stwNC

Coming off their blowout loss against the Sacramento Kings in the preseason, the LA Lakers have bigger issues to address than Westbrook.

Although Westbrook looked solid alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the team has much work to do.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far