NBA Rumors: LA Lakers interested in hiring top Western Conference coach to replace Frank Vogel next season

The LA Lakers are expected to make some changes to their coaching staff in the offseason if Frank Vogel fails to lead the team to a successful playoff run. Based on the latest NBA rumors, the Lakers already have a coach in mind and he's from a Western Conference team.

According to Marc Stein on SubStack, current Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder could be a possible replacement for Vogel if the Lakers part ways with him in the offseason. Snyder still has a contract with the Jazz until next season, but the length of it is currently unknown to the public.

"In discussions with numerous officials from rival teams in recent weeks, I’ve heard questions raised repeatedly about how much longer Snyder, now in his eighth season in Utah, will remain there," Stein wrote.

Stein added:

"Snyder has been increasingly mentioned as a potential target for San Antonio to succeed Gregg Popovich. I’ve likewise heard Snyder’s name posed as a probable Los Angeles Lakers candidate should the Lakers and Frank Vogel part ways after what has been a nightmare season in Hollywood."

Snyder has been the head coach of the Utah Jazz since 2014, with a 58.3% winning percentage. He has also led the Jazz to the playoffs in the last five seasons, but the team have failed to make it past the second round.

With Danny Ainge now the CEO of the team, there's plenty of speculation about Snyder's future.

It's also worth pointing out that Snyder has history with both the LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. The 55-year-old was an assistant for the Lakers from 2011 to 2012 and served as head coach for the Spurs' G League team, the Austin Toros, from 2007 to 2010.

LA Lakers set high expectations for Frank Vogel in the playoffs

The LA Lakers have struggled all-season long with consistency and injuries, resulting in a very disappointing campaign. The Lakers currently have a record of 31-41 with less than a month remaining in the regular season. They are expected to qualify for the play-in tournament and have a chance at making the playoffs.

According to Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic, the Lakers have set high expectations for Vogel to make some noise in the postseason. The franchise are ready to move on from him unless he can guide the Lakers past the first round and possibly to a miraculous appearance in the conference final.

Amick and Oram wrote:

"With one season left on his deal, all signs point to him being replaced in the summer unless there is, in fact, a stunning playoff run in their future. As one source put it, advancing to the second round or conference finals, unlikely as that appears, would greatly improve his chances. That final decision, of course, is yet to be made."

The LA Lakers were also reportedly close to firing Vogel in January after a 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets in January. While they haven't made too great a comeback from that, they are 2-2 in their last four games, with impressive wins over the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James is still playing great, but more importantly, Russell Westbrook is starting to look a little more comfortable alongside his teammates. With Anthony Davis also closer to a return, the Lakers might actually be able to pull off a run in the playoffs.

