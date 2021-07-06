NBA Rumors: LA Lakers interested in pursuing upcoming free agent DeMar DeRozan 

The LA Lakers are looking to add a third star this summer, with NBA rumors suggesting DeMar DeRozan is among the players they are interested in acquiring this summer. DeRozan will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and is coming off a solid season with the San Antonio Spurs.

He averaged 21.6 points and a career-best 6.9 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor in the 2020-21 NBA season. As per NBA Rumors, multiple teams will be interested in acquiring him in the offseason due to his scoring prowess and improved playmaking ability.

Vintage DeMar DeRozan mid-range sends the Spurs-Hawks to OT.



The man is CLUTCH 🔥pic.twitter.com/MlPW3t3W6G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 2, 2021

According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, the LA Lakers will have to acquire DeMar DeRozan via a sign-and-trade deal, which is very much "doable" for the 2020 NBA Champions. Here's what he said,

"The Lakers do have interest in pursuing DeMar DeRozan this offseason in free agency, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. A sign-and-trade for him would be necessary and very doable for L.A."

The LA Lakers have no cap space available to sign new players and can only acquire players via a sign-and-trade deal or by offering minimum contracts.

NBA Rumors: Exploring DeMar DeRozan's fit with the LA Lakers

DeMar DeRozan (left) in action.

DeMar DeRozan is a lethal player on offense. He has averaged 20+ points per game for the last eight consecutive seasons, which is an absolutely stunning record. The former All-Star could help the LA Lakers immensely in that regard. It would also take a lot of pressure off the team's leading stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

💥 DeMar ⚒️ Spurs 💥



The BEST @DeMar_DeRozan dunks with the @spurs as they face the Lakers tonight at 8 PM ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/GvM6tK0OiP — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2021

Also, injuries haven't been a huge concern for DeMar DeRozan, so the LA Lakers can at least rely on him in case they struggle with injuries to key stars again next season.

However, his three-point shooting isn't the best, which is also something the Lakers have been looking for. It's been one of their biggest weaknesses recently, and could eventually see them decide against pursuing him if the Spurs do not agree to the price offered by the Lakers.

The LA Lakers will have to get creative with the way they approach free agency this offseason. It will be crucial in determining their hopes of reclaiming the championship again.

