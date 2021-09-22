NBA Rumors: LA Lakers interested in trying out veteran guard Monta Ellis

According to Monta Ellis' business manager Derrius Nelson of Dagger Basketball Agency, the LA Lakers are interested in trying out the veteran point guard. Here's what Nelson told Empire Sports:

“I told coach Roberts that Tae is not big on being a star anymore. He’s been there already.His [possible] addition can make them one of the best LA Lakers teams to go down in history. With Tae being there, it would be crazy!”

“Derrius, that’s why I’m calling because I know what type of player Monta is. I was a huge fan of him; his [past] works and the time he put in the NBA override a lot of guys that’s been coming to work out because he is reliable,” Roberts was quoted as saying to Nelson.

Monta Ellis made his name in the league with the Golden State Warriors as their starting point guard. Ellis was part of the 'We Believe' side that upset number 1 seed Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. He was selected with the 40th overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors, and stayed with them for seven seasons before moving to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops Monta Ellis Rep Says Lakers Have Expressed Interest - Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/monta-ellis-re… Monta Ellis Rep Says Lakers Have Expressed Interest - Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/monta-ellis-re…

Ellis has played for the LA Lakers' current head coach, Frank Vogel, as he spent two years with the Indiana Pacers in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. The 2016-17 season was his last in the NBA, and now the veteran guard is looking to make a return to the league.

The LA Lakers will be stacked at point guard if they add Monta Ellis to the mix

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

If the LA Lakers do end up signing Monta Ellis to the roster, they will have multiple players on the squad who can play the point guard role. The LA Lakers have deployed LeBron James as the team's de-facto point guard due to his high basketball IQ and brilliant playmaking ability. But that role is now expected to be shared by him and new signing Russell Westbrook, who was brought to the Staples Center this summer from the Washington Wizards.

Also Read

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS NBA Central @TheNBACentral Report: Lakers have expressed interest in working out veteran guard Monta Ellis lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-… Report: Lakers have expressed interest in working out veteran guard Monta Ellis lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-… It has been four full seasons since Monta Ellis played in the NBA. FOUR! Jimmy Butler was a BULL when Monta Ellis played his last game. twitter.com/thenbacentral/… It has been four full seasons since Monta Ellis played in the NBA. FOUR! Jimmy Butler was a BULL when Monta Ellis played his last game. twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

Rajon Rondo is another option the LA Lakers have, as the the two-time NBA championship winner signed with Purple and Gold at the veteran's minimum this summer. As you can see, the L.A. Lakers have considerable depth in the point guard position, and Ellis' addition will only bolster that spot further.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar