NBA Rumors: LA Lakers looking to make a move for 6x All-Star and gritty veteran

The LA Lakers are keeping tabs on Blake Griffin as rumors have surfaced that he might depart from the Brooklyn Nets. The six-time All-Star barely saw any playing time with the team this season and could seek a new home this summer.

The Nets are restricting their roster to maximize the final year of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together. They want to ensure they find some success in next season and the star duo re-signs with the team. That likely puts Griffin on the open market as he is practically useless in Brooklyn, except for providing veteran advice and cheering his teammates from the bench.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, many teams have their eyes on the 2010-11 Rookie of the Year. An Eastern Conference executive told Deveney and he subsequently reported:

"There will be a number of teams that look at him. Chicago, Miami, the Lakers, maybe even Boston. They'd be in the mix, at least."

The Lakers are one of four teams mentioned by the executive that could make a move on Griffin. He averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 56 games while shooting on 42/26/72 splits. Griffin cannot demand a huge salary, regardless of his past accolades, and he could sign with the team with their mid-level exception. But do the Lakers really need him?

LA Lakers fans react to the Blake Griffin rumors on social media

The LA Lakers may have their sights on the Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin, but fans aren't looking at this rumor kindly. Griffin hasn't seen success for several years, and his presence on the Lakers will do more harm than damage.

It seems like the Brooklyn Nets lauded Griffin for just one thing: drawing charges.

There's no doubt the veteran appreciates the opportunity given to him and he puts his body on the line to win, regardless of his minimal role. He provides hustle and dives on the floor for loose balls, but his production is practically negligible. He gave the Nets less than seven points and five rebounds a game, a statline a 19-year-old rookie or two-way player from the G League can give to any team.

The NBA community laughed at the Lakers when the report surfaced that they are interested in Griffin. The one thing everyone mocked them for last season was age and lack of defense, so signing Griffin would be doubling down on their issues.

Take a look at how Lakers fans reacted:

JawnstleMania Szn @jwilz81 I’m going to need the lakers to not sign Blake Griffin I’m going to need the lakers to not sign Blake Griffin

Ma Fuzzy Chef @Ma_fuzzy_chef Dont u dare sign Blake griffin Lakers Dont u dare sign Blake griffin Lakers

KaiGOAT @UnvaxKyrieGOAT @LegionHoops @SeanDeveney Lebron making a retirement home what a goat @LegionHoops @SeanDeveney Lebron making a retirement home what a goat

It's no surprise that Lakers fans want their team to stay away from Griffin. Many have called him "washed" over the last few years, and he doesn't contribute much on either side of the court. Laker Nation has had it with old former All-Stars on their team. The Lakers, of all teams, certainly don't need veteran presence in the locker room, so Griffin doesn't provide anything.

He was 16th on the Nets in regular-season minutes and 13th in playoff minutes. Even if the Lakers do sign him, he will likely just be using up a roster spot.

