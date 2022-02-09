NBA Rumors: LA Lakers members no longer believe they can win with the 'Big 3', more likely to make changes in the summer

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse the LA Lakers might have finally conceded this season as a failure after enduring a tumultuous campaign thus far.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, there are folks in the Los Angeles Lakers locker room who believe that their championship aspirations have come to an end and that they can no longer contend for the championship. Oram wrote:

"Sources have indicated that the Lakers no longer believe they can win at a high level with Westbrook alongside James and Davis."

Oram continued:

"Sources told The Athletic that inside the locker room, players see and feel the same problems as everyone else, perhaps never more clearly than after a non-competitive loss to the champs. They understand as well as anyone that the personnel on this joyless 26-29 team simply isn’t working."

There was so much riding on this season for the Lakers. They had an opportunity to move ahead of their eternal rivals, the Boston Celtics, in terms of championships won, as both franchises are tied with 17 titles each. However, the season has turned into a nightmare for LeBron James and company.

Bill Oram @billoram From last night: Whether it is by Thursday’s trade deadline or in the summer, the Lakers know, and acknowledge internally, that they need to find their way out of the Russell Westbrook business. theathletic.com/3119965/2022/0… From last night: Whether it is by Thursday’s trade deadline or in the summer, the Lakers know, and acknowledge internally, that they need to find their way out of the Russell Westbrook business. theathletic.com/3119965/2022/0…

Will the LA Lakers figure things out this season?

AD throws it down against the New York Knicks

When Anthony Davis returned from a knee injury he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves in December, there was a renewed sense of hope among the Lakers faithful that they just might get their act together and finally figure it out. But they were quickly brought back to Earth following a disappointing loss against the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, and showed just how far off the LA Lakers were.

Having the oldest roster in the NBA has contributed to the LA Lakers playing some of the worst defense in the league. This, despite head coach Frank Vogel being widely known as a defensive mastermind in the NBA. They are currently ranked 17th in the league in terms of defensive rating.

StatMuse @statmuse The Lakers haven’t won a game vs a .500 team in a month.



They won vs the Mavs on December 15 and are 0-6 since. The Lakers haven’t won a game vs a .500 team in a month.They won vs the Mavs on December 15 and are 0-6 since. https://t.co/VDvfMV7k0L

Offensively, the acquisition of Russell Westbrook has caused a lot of problems primarily due to his turnovers. Because of the sheer pace at which he plays, the oldest roster in the league simply cannot keep up. This, coupled with the lack of perimeter shooters, has seen the LA Lakers currently ranked 22nd in the league in terms of offensive ratings.

If the LA Lakers are to get their act together, they will have to do it quickly as their only route into the postseason seems to hinge on earning a spot for the play-in tournament. LeBron James has played at an MVP level and has very little to show for because of how poor the Lakers have been this season.

