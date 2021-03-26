NBA Rumors: LA Lakers and New York Knicks to battle it out for Andre Drummond's signature in the buyout market

Both the LA Lakers and the New York Knicks will get a chance to pursue Andre Drummond as a free agent as per the latest NBA rumors. The Cleveland Cavaliers were unable to find a trade for Drummond before Thursday's deadline and the two-time All-Star is set to be bought out.

Andre Drummond will arguably be the best player available in the buyout market. The LA Lakers' interest in him is well-known. The New York Knicks are also running thin in the big man department and could use Drummond's services.

Both these franchises will now get a chance to pitch their offers to the coveted center as per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. However, Drummond will also be sitting down with the likes of the LA Clippers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets.

Yahoo Sources: Andre Drummond will listen to pitches from the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 26, 2021

What's interesting to note here is that Haynes' report does not mention the Brooklyn Nets, which comes as a relief for the rest of the contenders.

NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond to listen to pitches from New York LA Lakers and New York Knicks

The Knicks continue to miss the services of Mitchell Robinson

Even though Andre Drummond has been linked with five teams, the LA Lakers and the New York Knicks have to be considered as the favorites.

Much will boil down to what Andre Drummond wants. The LA Lakers will offer Drummond the best chance at winning a title outside of Brooklyn. The Purple and Gold are currently in free fall, but both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are expected to recover before the playoffs. In the meantime, Drummond can prove that he's capable of impacting winning by helping the struggling Lakers.

The buyout market for Andre Drummond is expected to center around the Lakers and Knicks, according to league sources. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) March 25, 2021

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks can entice Andre Drummond by offering him a better contract. They have $15 million in cap space and can offer him a long-term deal beyond this season. Considering that his value has only dipped in recent years, Drummond could prefer financial safety over championship aspirations.

Also read: NBA Rumors - LA Lakers could pursue Avery Bradley if he gets bought out