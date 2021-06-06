NBA Rumors: LA Lakers and New York Knicks expected to pursue Doug McDermott in free agency

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the LA Lakers and New York Knicks are expected to pursue upcoming free agent Doug McDermott this summer. Both teams suffered early eliminations from the 2021 NBA Playoffs and are already planning to bring in reinforcements for next season.

According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, multiple sources suggest that the Indiana Pacers are also looking to re-sign Doug McDermott amid the LA Lakers and New York Knicks links. The forward has been with the Pacers since the 2018-19 season.

The #Lakers and #Knicks are expected to pursue sharpshooter Doug McDermott in #NBA free agency. #Pacers would also like to re-sign him, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: Exploring how the LA Lakers and New York Knicks could benefit from acquiring Doug McDermott

Doug McDermott (left) in action during a regular-season game against the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers struggled to shoot from long range this campaign. They were ranked 25th in three-pointers made during the regular season, averaging 10.1 shots from long-range. Doug McDermott has been a remarkable shooter throughout his career, averaging 47.8% from the field, including 40.7% from deep. He could be a terrific addition for the Lakers in that regard.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks also struggled with their three-point shooting, converting just 11.8 attempts per game. The lack of three-point shooters in the squad hurt them the most during the playoffs, which played a huge role in their early elimination.

Doug McDermott had a career-best season in terms of his scoring averages and his shooting from the field. He averaged 13.6 points per game on 53.2% field goal shooting. McDermott provides much-needed depth on the frontcourt and can play well coming off the bench and as a starter as well.

Both the LA Lakers and New York Knicks are aiming to challenge for the title next season and are expected to go after various free agents, according to NBA rumors.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has a lot of work to do this summer because a lot of Lakers did not perform well during the series against the Phoenix Suns. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 4, 2021

Doug McDermott fits the bill for both teams because of his skillset and could lean towards parting ways with the Indiana Pacers.

Playing for the LA Lakers or the New York Knicks appears to be more appealing owing to their status as two of the biggest franchises in the league's history, which could determine how McDermott approaches free agency.

Dear reader, please help us improve our NBA/basketball coverage by taking a quick, 30-second survey. Click here!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee