NBA Rumors: LA Lakers optimistic of obtaining Andre Drummond should he leave Cleveland Cavaliers in buyout

Requiring additional help at the five, the LA Lakers have been involved in NBA Rumors as the Cleveland Cavaliers look to move Andre Drummond. Although the reigning champions boast the meanest defense in the league, they rank in the bottom half for points allowed in the paint and have struggled for size in Anthony Davis' absence.

Andre Drummond has been a potential target for the Lakers since the Cavs signed Jarrett Allen and deemed the 27-year-old surplus to their requirements. In order to bring Drummond in, however, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will have to hope no other team swoops in first to gain his signature prior to the buyout market.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers hopeful of boosting size with Andre Drummond

Los Angeles Lakers have struggled recently without Anthony Davis

Should the LA Lakers decide not to renew Damian Jones' ten-day contract, the Western Conference hopefuls could look to fill these spots with players available in the buyout market. Several options have been floated around, however, and the most consistent name on the teams' watchlist, as well as the Lakers', is Andre Drummond.

In the most recent NBA rumors surrounding the Cavaliers center, Marc Stein of the New York Times has suggested there is optimism within the LA Lakers franchise that Drummond could move West should he leave Cleveland via a buyout.

There is optimism within the Lakers that they will get strong consideration from Andre Drummond if Drummond ultimately leaves the Cavaliers via buyout, league sources say.



Cleveland’s preference, of course, remains trading Drummond elsewhere before the March 25 trade deadline. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 8, 2021

Several players have been linked in NBA rumors with a lucrative move to the LA Lakers as they seek a repeat Finals appearance. But Andre Drummond is precisely what the current Lakers need. A center with size and strength who has dominated the NBA in rebounding throughout his career. Drummond has, on four occasions, led the league in boards and was averaging 13.5 rebounds prior to the Cavs deciding they would trade the 27-year-old.

Since Andre Drummond comes with a $28.7m pricetag, it is realistically impossible for the LA Lakers to trade for the big man. As too is it for most teams in the league that are interested. So the Lakers franchise will have to be hopeful the 2-time All-Star is involved in a buyout with the Cavaliers so he can choose his next destination.

Drummond would fit perfectly on the current Lakers roster and would likely become their starting center. He brings defensive prowess, averaging 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks throughout his career. He would bring rebounding support should Anthony Davis be sidelined later in the season or in the playoffs. Furthermore, he can also provide over 17 points a night, just as he has for the past 3 seasons.

The @cavs' offense starts with their defense, and @AndreDrummond was stellar on both ends, scoring 33 points and grabbing 23 rebounds.



He joins @Angel_Gray1 to reflect on an impressive personal and team effort.#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/GfpkbvWqkM — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) January 16, 2021

For the player, the LA Lakers are an extremely intriguing prospect. Andre Drummond would be able to compete for the title and would be in the best defensive unit in the league. Keep an eye on NBA rumors as this story is likely to progress even further in the coming weeks as teams put together their bids for Drummond prior to the trade deadline.