NBA Rumors: LA Lakers not planning to go after Kyrie Irving

New reports say the LA Lakers will not be one of the teams pursuing guard Kyrie Irving this offseason. Around the trade deadline, the Lakers reportedly attempted to deal with the Nets for Irving. According to Tim Cato of The Athletic, LA will not try to acquire Irving again.

Irving, of course, has a history of playing with LeBron James. The two paired together to win the 2016 NBA Finals in Cleveland.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn rebuffed the Lakers offer that included Russell Westbrook and instead traded Irving to Dallas. LA made a deal to send Westbrook to Utah in a three-way deal that brought in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.

All three have fit in nicely and played contributing minutes as the Lakers continue their playoff run. The Lakers also made deals to acquire Rui Hachimura from the Wizards and Mo Bamba from Orlando.

LA will have to make a decision on Russell, who will become a free agent this offseason. If these reports are true, the Lakers may be leaning toward re-signing Russell instead of pursuing a player like Kyrie Irving. LA also has a team option to decide on for Beasley.

Hachimura is set to be a restricted free agent and could get a solid contract offer if his stock continues to rise with great postseason play. Dennis Schorder is also set to become a free agent, and the Lakers will need to make a big offer to bring back Austin Reaves.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via

Kyrie Irving is in LA for Grizzlies-Lakers Game 6(via @CassidyHubbarth Kyrie Irving is in LA for Grizzlies-Lakers Game 6 👀(via @CassidyHubbarth)https://t.co/i0X7Ubo8Y2

Kyrie Irving’s current contract details

Kyrie Irving landed with the Mavericks after they traded for him with the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavs gave up Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and two second-round picks in the trade.

Irving will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Irving is eligible for the max contract this summer. The max would be around five years, $272 million. He can earn more from the Mavericks. Any other team would be able to offer him four years, $201 million.

The Mavs said re-signing Irving will be a top priority this summer. They also have to make a decision on Christian Wood, who is also set to become a free agent.

Irving has not made any comment on what he will do this summer. The mercurial star reportedly skipped his exit meeting with the team at the end of the season. Dallas star Luka Doncic said he will try to help the team recruit free-agent Irving back to Dallas.

Kyrie Irving averaged 27.0 points and 5.5 assists per game this season. Irving scored in double-figures in all of his appearances with Dallas. He scored 30+ points eight times with the Mavericks.

Poll : 0 votes