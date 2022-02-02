NBA Rumors: LA Lakers a potential destination for 16-year veteran and 4-time All-Star if he agrees buyout with Brooklyn Nets

The LA Lakers could be the potential destination for four-time All-Star Paul Millsap, as per NBA rumors.

The Lakers are three games below .500, with the second half of the 2021-22 NBA regular season underway. They are expected to be active in the trade market before the deadline on February 10 as they look to get their faltering campaign back on track. If they cannot acquire anyone via trade, the Lakers have options in the buyout market.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Lakers are interested in 16-year NBA veteran Millsap if he becomes available. He has requested the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, and if no deal is done by February 10, he's a buyout candidate.

"And while it's believed Paul Millsap would prefer to land in Chicago, having a connection to Bulls lead executive Arturas Karnisovas from their shared Denver days, Los Angeles has been mentioned as a suitor for Millsap should he reach the buyout market," Fischer wrote.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer With much attention on Bradley Beal's upcoming free agency, Domantas Sabonis has emerged as a trade target for the Washington Wizards, sources said.

A lot of things have gone wrong for the LA Lakers this season, with one of their priorities being floor spacers. Even though he's 36, Millsap is a reliable shooter, and can play in the paint. He's averaging just 3.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this season, though.

Although Millsap's preferred destination is the Chicago Bulls, he is familiar with Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, who was in the Denver Nuggets front office from 2013 to 2020. Millsap played in Denver from 2017 to 2021.

It looks like it could be slim pickings for the LA Lakers at the trade deadline. In addition to Millsap, other potential buyout candidates for the Lakers include Thaddeus Young of the San Antonio Spurs, Goran Dragic of the Toronto Raptors and Serge Ibaka of the LA Clippers.

LA Lakers set to be active in the trade market

The LA Lakers will do everything in their power to improve the deficiencies in their roster, on the trade deadline. They have been linked with several names, including Jerami Grant, John Wall, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Myles Turner. However, it seems they might have to settle for something below their expected targets.

Some of the trade candidates for the Lakers are Talen Horton-Tucker, DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore. Horton-Tucker could be their most valuable trade chip, while Jordan and Bazemore may not net them anything of value. However, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Horton-Tucker is viewed as a marginal asset by NBA teams.

"Now that the Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline, Horton-Tucker is viewed by other teams as a marginal asset. He's still a developing prospect," Pincus wrote.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN Talen Horton-Tucker’s trade value has declined so much that teams are only reportedly viewing him as a "marginal asset" ahead of the deadline silverscreenandroll.com/2022/2/1/22913… Talen Horton-Tucker’s trade value has declined so much that teams are only reportedly viewing him as a "marginal asset" ahead of the deadline silverscreenandroll.com/2022/2/1/22913…

It's going to be a tough second half of the season for LeBron James and co. They are still a talented bunch, but it would be very difficult to have any success without changes to their roster. James is playing like an MVP this season, but his teammates haven't quite complemented his efforts.

