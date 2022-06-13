NBA Rumors: LA Lakers preparing for next season keeping Russell Westbrook in mind amidst trade speculation

LA Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook's future continues to be vague. There is no clarity on the direction the team wants to go with the superstar guard.

According to Eric Pincus of "Bleacher Report," the Lakers front office is acting under the assumption that Westbrook will return next season. Pincus also wrote that executives around the league also believe that Westbrook will stay for one more season. Pincus wrote:

"We may find out soon enough as sources close to the team, along with several competing executives, believe the Lakers are operating as if Russell Westbrook will be on the roster to start next season."

Pincus also wrote about the possibility of Westbrook being traded. The Lakers will need to give up draft picks and pick up non-team-friendly contracts in return. Pincus wrote:

"Several executives believe the Lakers would need to take on expensive players ($15-25 million range) with two to four years left on their contract.

"Not specifically, but players with contracts like Davis Bertans, Duncan Robinson, Julius Randle, Malcolm Brogdon, etc.—or send out one or two first-round picks, especially for quality rotation players in return."

Why has it gone so wrong for Russell Westbrook with the LA Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

Russell Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to play for the LA Lakers alongside LeBron James was viewed as a homecoming. Many hoped he would help lead the franchise to a championship this season.

However, things haven't panned out that way. The team was eliminated without making the Play-In tournament.

Westbrook finished the season averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game this season. He shot 44.4% from the field and a paltry 29.8% from beyond the arc.

The 33-year-old also averaged 3.8 turnovers a night. The sheer pace at which he plays has been hard to keep up with for the oldest roster in the league. Russell Westbrook's defense was also shockingly poor this season.

His team is ranked 21st in the league in defense. All of these factors, coupled with his exorbitant salary of over $44 million, made him an almost immovable prospect before the trade deadline day.

The former OKC Thunder superstar's poor shooting makes pairing him with another ball-dominant star rather difficult.

The only way forward for him and the L.A.-based franchise seems to be a move away from the team. He needs to go to a place where he can run the show and be the man.

With his mammoth contract acting as a roadblock for the Lakers, Russell Westbrook needs to accept the proposition of coming off the bench. He could run the second unit if they can't find a trade for him.

