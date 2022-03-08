NBA Rumors: LA Lakers in talks with 13-time championship winner for an advisory role regarding Russell Westbrook, LeBron James not a "fan" of the individual

Recent NBA Rumors surrounding the LA Lakers have seen the organization in talks with former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson for an advisory role in the franchise regarding the Russell Westbrook situation.

Reported by Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic, LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has reportedly been in close contact with Jackson since the start of the season.

“The dynamics surrounding the Russell Westbrook situation are known to have drawn his interest.”



Phil Jackson has been in frequent contact with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss about team matters all season long, sources tell @sam_amick and @billoram. "The dynamics surrounding the Russell Westbrook situation are known to have drawn his interest."

Oram revealed that Jackson showed quite a bit of interest in Russell Westbrook's situation with the side in his discussions with Buss.

In a relationship that has soured since his arrival, the Purple and Gold are at a bit of an impasse with their superstar guard. Having made massive moves to acquire him in the offseason, Westbrook hasn't been quite as productive as the Lakeshow had hoped.

As one of the most experienced and successful figures in NBA history, Phil Jackson has a lot to offer as a voice of reason. Even in an unofficial capacity, Jackson had quite some reach considering his close associations with Kurt Rambis and other figures in the organization.

While Jackson's arrival could help deal with the Russell Westbrook situation better, it could lead to a potential conflict of interest considering LeBron James' unfavorable opinion of the former Lakers head coach.

What went wrong with Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers?

Russell Westbrook attempts to drive past a defender

After a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards, the LA Lakers acquired superstar point guard Russell Westbrook in the 2021 offseason. Viewed as one of the biggest signings of the offseason, the trade itself received a lot of mixed reviews.

The potential for Westbrook to succeed alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis was limitless. With the champions next to him, the 33-year old found himself in the ideal position to make a title run.

However, the reality of the situation has been anything but sweet. On a roster riddled with injuries and struggling with chemistry issues, Westbrook hasn't seemed more vulnerable or out of his depth in his entire career.

Early parts of the season saw uncharacteristic play by Westbrook, which was quickly attributed to adjustment issues. But at this point in the season, the answer is evident.

Russell Westbrook wasn't the right fit.

To his credit, Westbrook has played every game with the intensity and passion he is known for, but his productivity and output haven't matched expectations in the slightest.

Russ hasn’t been great. Russ hasn’t been himself. Cause LA is asking him to be someone else. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: There’s an increasing push among many in the Lakers organization to demote nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, but so far coach Frank Vogel has resisted bringing him off the bench: es.pn/3sKJXe5 ESPN Sources: There’s an increasing push among many in the Lakers organization to demote nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, but so far coach Frank Vogel has resisted bringing him off the bench: es.pn/3sKJXe5 Imagine trading for Russell Westbrook, taking the ball out of his hands, not letting him be a playmaker, surrounding him with non-shooters & then blaming him for all your team’s issues.Russ hasn’t been great. Russ hasn’t been himself. Cause LA is asking him to be someone else. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Imagine trading for Russell Westbrook, taking the ball out of his hands, not letting him be a playmaker, surrounding him with non-shooters & then blaming him for all your team’s issues.Russ hasn’t been great. Russ hasn’t been himself. Cause LA is asking him to be someone else. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

His presence is practically antithetical to the situation the LA Lakers were hoping for as Westbrook's poor perimeter shooting created a lot of issues with regards to floor spacing.

After additionally factoring in his shooting slump, the Lakers have had to keep him on a short leash, which hasn't been positive for either party.

With no takers for the superstar at the trade deadline, it has been reported that both parties have shown mutual interest in parting ways in the upcoming offseason.

(via Russell Westbrook has reportedly shown “defiance” with regard to changing his role on the Lakers(via @TheSteinLine Russell Westbrook has reportedly shown “defiance” with regard to changing his role on the Lakers(via @TheSteinLine) https://t.co/3gZptp6M0s

A name that often comes up as a trade target is Houston Rockets guard John Wall. With the Rockets being a potential destination for the Lakers superstar, the Purple and Gold may look to trade involving Wall in the offseason.

