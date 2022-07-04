NBA Rumors: LA Lakers in talks with Indiana Pacers about trade for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner in package centered around Russell Westbrook

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers are in talks to engage in a trade involving Russell Westbrook, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

The Lakers' hopes of landing Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets are also centered around Westbrook leaving the franchise. According to Legion Hoops, the Lakers have tried to gauge the Nets' interest in engaging in making it a three-team trade featuring Irving. The report read:

"The Lakers and Pacers discussed a trade involving Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook + more. The Nets were contacted -- to gauge interest to be involved in trade -- which would include Kyrie Irving, per league source."

As per NBA rumors, Buddy Hield was the LA Lakers' main target during the 2021 offseason. They also had a deal to acquire the sharpshooting guard but decided to pursue Russell Westbrook instead.

The move hasn't paid off for the 17-time-champions, who failed to make it to the playoffs after finishing last season with a 33-49 record. Many believe the Lakers would've been better off by adding Hield instead. Doing so would've given them the flexibility to build a better team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, Myles Turner is a player who could help the LA Lakers immensely with his skillset. He is one of the most elite rim-protecting bigs in the league and is also a terrific shooter from long range.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers would be a force to be reckoned with if they add Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and Kyrie Irving

The LA Lakers are looking to capitalize on getting the best deal out of Russell Westbrook's expiring $47 million contract. They are reportedly the favorites to sign Kyrie Irving and could land either Joe Harris or Seth Curry.

If the Lakers manage to acquire Buddy Hield and Myles Turner as well, they will be a difficult team to stop next season.

(via marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and…) REPORT: LeBron James wants to see Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles “more than anyone” and is “rooting hard” for the Lakers to acquire him.(via @TheSteinLine REPORT: LeBron James wants to see Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles “more than anyone” and is “rooting hard” for the Lakers to acquire him.(via @TheSteinLine, marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and…) https://t.co/PzkouXXMxg

Surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with most of these players will help LA immensely. New coach Darvin Ham reportedly intends to play with a four-out, one-in system, so having players on the team who can shoot efficiently is a necessity.

silverscreenandroll.com/2022/7/1/23192… If the Lakers don't acquire Kyrie Irving, their Plan B could be focused on Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon If the Lakers don't acquire Kyrie Irving, their Plan B could be focused on Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon silverscreenandroll.com/2022/7/1/23192…

The Lakers' current roster could struggle offensively. Davis and Russell Westbrook are coming off one of their worst seasons with respect to their 3-point percentages. Meanwhile, their latest acquisitions, including Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones, are also average shooters from beyond the arc.

