NBA Rumors: LA Lakers top choice for former NBA champion whether it's via trade now or free agency next year

NBA rumors regarding Kyrie Irving and the LA Lakers have been one of the main storylines of the offseason. While there hasn't been much development on the matter as of late, The Athletic's Jovin Buha added some valuable insight on the matter.

Kyrie Irving has been closely linked with the LA Lakers since early in the offseason. Considering the ripples that were created with news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade, the situation around Irving suddenly garnered a lot of traction as well.

Although the situation itself has seen varying degrees of contradictory facts and rumors, there has been little to no development on the matter. Jovin Buha fetched a lot of questions on the subject, some of which he responded to in his article.

When specifically responding to a question pertaining to Irving joining the LA Lakers as a free agent next summer, Buha wrote:

"There are few givens in the NBA, so I would hesitate to label it as such. But all indications are that the Lakers are Irving’s top destination if he leaves Brooklyn, whether it’s via a trade between now and the February 2023 trade deadline, or in free agency next summer, when Westbrook’s salary will be off the Lakers’ books."

Buha continued to add that the situation in Brooklyn would be "disastrous" if Irving and Durant don't stay together for the long-term. He added that it would take a drastic situation such as another first-round exit for the two to split up.

In such a scenario, Buha speculated that Irving could consider signing with the LA Lakers or another team next summer. However, he concluded with:

But considering the lack of current league-wide interest in acquiring him via trade, it seems like the Lakers are his most likely free-agent option next summer, other than the Nets."

Kyrie Irving may not join the LA Lakers this season?

Kyrie Irving discusses the game with Kevin Durant

Although several trade rumors have suggested otherwise, a recent reveal by Shams Charania suggested that Kyrie Irving wants to stay in Brooklyn.

(via the Pat McAfee Show) Kyrie Irving wants to play out next season as a Net, with or without Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania (via the Pat McAfee Show) Kyrie Irving wants to play out next season as a Net, with or without Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania (via the Pat McAfee Show) https://t.co/8SH1hbbabt

This comes as a bit of a shock considering the sheer amount of rumors floating in the ether at this point in time. While there have been several rumors supporting Irving's desire to stay in Brooklyn, this reveal throws a lot of things off track.

While additionally factoring in the rumors around the LA Lakers' Big Three running it back one more time to right their wrongs, the avenues for a trade seem slim.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron…

The likelihood of Kyrie Irving staying with the Nets, however, could be determined by external factors at this point. Kevin Durant is set to meet with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai soon.

(via heavy.com/sports/brookly…) REPORT: Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week after his trade request has stalled out.(via @SteveBHoop REPORT: Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week after his trade request has stalled out.(via @SteveBHoop, heavy.com/sports/brookly…) https://t.co/WZfzcks1th

Whether this conversation could jumpstart the trade negotiations for Irving and Durant or secure their place in Brooklyn remains up for speculation. However, should Durant and Irving decide to stay with the Nets, the side has added solid reinforcements to help their superstars.

