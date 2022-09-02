NBA Rumors: LA Lakers in touch with up to 5 teams for 9x All-Star

The LA Lakers have been trying to trade Russell Westbrook since the start of the offseason. According to reports, the Lakers have been in touch with no less than five teams. However, with less than two months left for the regular season, no deal has materialized yet.

Westbrook's first year with the Lakers was dismal. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 appearances. His poor form has lowered his trade value and teams have asked the Lakers to add two first-round picks in a deal for him.

Although the 17-time champions have previously been reluctant to give draft assets in a deal, that seems to be the only way. In a recent story on Hoops Wire, Sam Amico wrote that the Lakers would eventually break on moving both picks if it meant trading Westbrook.

“Sources think they may eventually break on moving both picks if it means dealing Westbrook for a better fit and immediate help.” The Lakers have spoken to at least five teams about a Russell Westbrook trade, per @AmicoHoops “Sources think they may eventually break on moving both picks if it means dealing Westbrook for a better fit and immediate help.” The Lakers have spoken to at least five teams about a Russell Westbrook trade, per @AmicoHoops “Sources think they may eventually break on moving both picks if it means dealing Westbrook for a better fit and immediate help.” https://t.co/5gTzjebwom

The Lakers have been in talks with the Indiana Pacers over a potential deal. The Eastern Conference side wants the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks along with Westbrook in exchange for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Many believe this to be the right move for the Lakers, but nothing significant has transpired so far.

Hoopsview @hoopsview The ‘sticking point’ in the Lakers and Pacers Russell Westbrook trade talks is the Pacers want both first round picks unprotected but the Lakers want a swap or protection on the second pick, per @jovanbuha The ‘sticking point’ in the Lakers and Pacers Russell Westbrook trade talks is the Pacers want both first round picks unprotected but the Lakers want a swap or protection on the second pick, per @jovanbuha. https://t.co/krtT2dMgZp

Teams like the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets were also believed to be in the mix, but those talks fizzled out. With less than a month left for training camp, it looks like Westbrook could very well be with the Lakers next season.

According to a recent story by Marc Stein, Westbrook has already contacted his long-time foe, Patrick Beverley, after the veteran made the move to LA. Stein also reported that coach Darvin Ham is looking to include both players together in the lineup.

More around-the-NBA notes: Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since becoming Lakers teammates, league sources tell me, and new coach Darvin Ham has told them he has lineups in mind to play Russ and PatBev side-by-side.More around-the-NBA notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since becoming Lakers teammates, league sources tell me, and new coach Darvin Ham has told them he has lineups in mind to play Russ and PatBev side-by-side. More around-the-NBA notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on…

Does Russell Westbrook deserve another chance with the LA Lakers?

LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns.

Russell Westbrook is a player that has accomplished a lot in the NBA. He only lacked a championship and he came to the LA Lakers in search of that. However, things didn't work out well for him in his first year with the Lakers.

Fans and media have been pushing for him to be traded. The Lakers are yet to find a deal. Only time will tell if he will be on a different team next season, but until then he will be a part of the Lakers.

— "I think he'll be much better this year, make no mistake about it. I think Russell Westbrook will resurrect himself." @stephenasmith sees Russell Westbrook having a bounce back season this year "I think he'll be much better this year, make no mistake about it. I think Russell Westbrook will resurrect himself." —@stephenasmith sees Russell Westbrook having a bounce back season this year 👀 https://t.co/WHCz10NigV

Coach Darvin Ham heaped praise on the former MVP during his introductory press conference. The former NBA champion believes that Westbrook has a lot to offer, but expects the point guard to make some adjustments to his game. Ham highlighted that he wanted Westbrook to be a great defensive player.

In 14 years, the nine-time All-Star has never been known for his defense. But if he wants to fit into Ham's system, Westbrook will have to make changes to his game.

—@KendrickPerkins "Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook actually could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA." "Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook actually could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA." —@KendrickPerkins 👀 https://t.co/Y1NCwUjSYG

If Westbrook is not traded by training camp, he needs to show that he is capable of change. And if he does that, the LA Lakers could consider giving Westbrook a second chance.

