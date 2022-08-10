NBA Rumors: LA Lakers willing to make a push for former NBA champion by giving up two first-round picks

The LA Lakers have been interested in Kyrie Irving throughout the offseason. Many analysts believed the seven-time All-Star would likely be part of the Purple and Gold next season. However, the talks about him going to Hollywood cooled off.

According to a report from Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the team could still acquire Irving. The Lakers' hesitance to give up first-round picks has prevented the deal. But Buha reported that the team is now willing to let go of them to onboard Irving.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Lakers insider says team is trending towards giving up 2 1st-round picks to acquire Kyrie Irving: lakersdaily.com/lakers-insider… Lakers insider says team is trending towards giving up 2 1st-round picks to acquire Kyrie Irving: lakersdaily.com/lakers-insider…

Last season, LA traded for Russell Westbrook to add more strength to their roster. However, the point guard failed to live up to the expectations. The team has been searching for many options to replace Westbrook. Irving seems to be the most viable option as he has already played alongside LeBron James.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the Lakers next season LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the Lakers next season https://t.co/TfprN6qgd2

The duo won the 2016 NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Making the deal would be great for the Purple and Gold. However, Irving is one of the most unpredictable players in the league. He has also expressed interest in staying with the Nets. There seem to be no certainties with Irving.

How good can Kyrie Irving be with the LA Lakers?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the NBA. He has terrific handles and is also a prolific scorer. Teaming him up with Anthony Davis and LeBron James will help him elevate his game.

NBA @NBA



Peep Kyrie Irving's best handles from the 2021-22 season! Ball on a stringPeep Kyrie Irving's best handles from the 2021-22 season! #NBAHandlesWeek Ball on a string 💯Peep Kyrie Irving's best handles from the 2021-22 season! #NBAHandlesWeek https://t.co/OcqfVEEU3o

James has already teamed up with Irving. Anthony Davis played with Irving during their time with the US national team. If the three can get going, the Lakers would likely be a significant threat in the West.

Irving has worked to improve his game this offseason. The media has slammed him for his lack of availability. Many deemed him unworthy of the max contract that he was eligible for this offseason. The Nets did not offer him that, so he opted into the final year of his deal. Irving will look to put up some big numbers to earn a larger contract next summer.

Jac Manuell @JacManuell Kyrie Irving’s 60 piece against the Magic was a thing of beauty. Kyrie Irving’s 60 piece against the Magic was a thing of beauty. https://t.co/TeJvb2sW8q

A trade for Irving would not only benefit LA, but it would also be great for Irving. In his 11-year NBA career, Irving had the most success playing alongside James.

Another reason why a move to LA would be ideal for Kyrie Irving is his future with them. At 30, he is still in the prime of his career. He has several years of high-octane basketball left in him. It is not a hidden fact that the Lakers play to win championships. If he ends up in LA, he could win a few more rings, improving his resume.

