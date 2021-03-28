NBA Rumors: LaMarcus Aldridge signs with Brooklyn Nets in surprising move

LaMarcus Aldridge was expected to join the Miami Heat as a free agent but the latest NBA rumors suggest that the big man is headed to the Brooklyn Nets. Aldridge becomes the second marquee signing that GM Sean Marks has managed for the Nets in the buyout market following Blake Griffin.

After the San Antonio Spurs failed to find a trade destination for LaMarcus Aldridge, the seven-time All-Star agreed to a buyout with the franchise. Most NBA rumors and media speculation hinted that the Miami Heat were the favorites to acquire Aldridge because of his relationship with Pat Riley.

In a surprising turn of events, LaMarcus Aldridge is set to become yet another free agent to join the Brooklyn Nets in their quest for a championship. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the move.

Free agent LaMarcus Aldridge plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the San Antonio Spurs this season. The Brooklyn Nets have added another solid post player to fuel their title run.

NBA Rumors: What does LaMarcus Aldridge's signing mean for the Brooklyn Nets?

Nets head coach Steve Nash

Barely two months ago, the Brooklyn Nets were left with a sizeable hole in their frontcourt following the James Harden trade. Now they have DeAndre Jordan, Nicolas Claxton, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge to choose from. The interesting part is that the Nets were rarely reported to be in the race for the latter.

Even though it's good to have a selection headache in the NBA, this move has serious implications for both Jordan and Claxton. LaMarcus Aldridge has largely played as a center this season and will eat into the duo's minutes.

Aldridge is expected to see a significant amount of his minutes at center for the Nets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

Jordan is at a bigger risk of being phased out because Aldridge operates in the low block, much like the former. Claxton's defensive versatility could fetch him valuable game time but he's also set to lose out on playing time in the process. It'll be interesting to see how head coach Steve Nash manages the team's rotation.