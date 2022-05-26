NBA Rumors: Latest reports indicate Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets front office haven't been in contact since their season ended

The Brooklyn Nets had a disappointing end to their season as they were handed a 4-0 sweep by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Following the exit, a lot of fingers were pointed at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Almost a month has passed since the first round and, according to Kristian Winfield, KD has yet to speak to the Nets' front office.

This is a worrying sign for the team. The reason behind Durant's silence could be the team's reluctance to give Kyrie Irving a max-contract extension, for which he is eligible.

However, General Manager Sean Marks made it clear in his exit interview that the team would review the situation. He had not made a clear decision about the situation with Irving.

Kevin Durant and the Nets front office haven't spoken since their season ended, per @Krisplashed

It is no secret that Irving and Durant share a great bond. If the front office decides not to give Irving the max contract, KD will certainly not be happy about it. The duo played only 17 games together. Irving was only available in the latter part of the season due to his decision not to take the vaccine.

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly 'unwilling' to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed

Kyrie has expressed his desire to continue playing with Kevin Durant as part of the Brooklyn Nets. However, the franchise will be looking for some sort of re-assurance from the 30-year-old. He has not been dependable throughout his stint in Brooklyn.

How important is Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets - Game 4

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the game of basketball. His ability to shoot from distance at six-foot-10 is what makes him one of the toughest players to guard.

The Brooklyn Nets have not achieved any great postseason success since his arrival in 2019. However, there is no doubt that he has done his best to help the team out.

Coast to Coast



Kevin Durant goes the length of the floor and hits a TOUGH and-1 bucket!



Watch Now on TNT Coast to CoastKevin Durant goes the length of the floor and hits a TOUGH and-1 bucket!Watch Now on TNT https://t.co/wZy6B6lD1s

He had the support of Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the 2020-21 season, but both stars got injured. The responsibility of carrying the team forward fell on Durant's shoulders. Durant almost got the job done, but lack of luck cost them the seven-game conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Irving's future in the Nets hanging in the balance, it will be interesting to see how Durant reacts.

There is no doubt that the two-time champion would want Irving by his side. Keeping away all the controversy, the seven-time All-Star is a special talent. If he and Durant get going together, it's going to be tough for any team to stop them.

NBA @NBA



Kyrie Irving speaks on Kevin Durant's game after the Nets win in the #MetaQuestPlayIn

The Nets certainly need to have a conversation with KD and figure out what's the best decision for the franchise going forward. Realistically, the team will not get a player as talented as Irving if they decide not to offer him the max.

With the likes of Ben Simmons and Joe Harris set to return next season, the team will once again be strong. If Irving stays, the Nets will have one of the most well-balanced teams, which will make them a side to watch out for next season.

