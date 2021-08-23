NBA Rumors: Lauri Markkanen could end up staying with Chicago Bulls 

Lauri Markkanen has dominated NBA rumors in the last few weeks, with the latest reports suggesting he could end up continuing with the Chicago Bulls next season.

Markkanen has expressed his desire to play elsewhere after an underwhelming season with the Bulls last year. As per NBA rumors, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have all been linked with him. However, none of these franchises are willing to meet the restricted free agent's asking price.

As per Brett Siegel of the NBA Analysis Network, Lauri Markkanen's future is very much "up-in-the-air" as of now. He also reported that the Chicago Bulls are interested in keeping him.

Markkanen made a statement a week or so ago stating that he "wanted a fresh start," but Chicago is still interested in retaining the young forward on his $9M qualifying offer, which would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason in 2022. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 22, 2021

As per NBA rumors, the Chicago Bulls are willing to retain Lauri Markkanen by extending his $9 million qualifying offer. If the forward does end up agreeing to it, he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

NBA Rumors: Analyzing why staying with Chicago Bulls could be a good move for Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen (left) in action during a game

The Chicago Bulls have stacked their squad in the offseason with some great players. They acquired Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso to solidify their chances of qualifying for the playoffs next season and also convince Zach LaVine to stay with the club long-term.

Lauri Markkanen looks unlikely to bag a starting role if he ends up staying with the Chicago Bulls as his fit alongside Nikola Vucevic wasn't that great last season. Markkanen isn't the best of defenders despite his 7 ft. frame.

He is a decent scorer and a shooter, though, as he has averaged close to 16 points per game in his four-season career and also shot a career-high 40.2% from the three-point line last season.

The Chicago Bulls have some quality playmakers like Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan in their squad this time around. Markkanen can largely benefit from it as he will get more open looks on offense. He would likely don the role of high-efficiency bench scorer for the team and play rotation minutes for DeRozan, Vucevic and Patrick Williams.

Lauri Markkanen could look to produce top-quality performances right now and make a decision on his future mid-season or by the next offseason when he will be an unrestricted free agent.

He could even end up getting the price he was demanding this offseason in next year's free agency if he shows improvements in his game. At the moment, he doesn't have the kind of resume that would see him earn the kind of contract he is looking for.

Lauri Markkanen rejected an extension offer worth $15 million annually at the start of the 2020-21 season as he estimated his value to be $4 million more than that.

Sign-and-trade via TPE is Dallas' most feasible path to a deal since Chicago would not have to take back any salary. But Markkanen is seeking a richer deal than the Mavs can offer that way and can make $9M just by playing next season out as a Bull and becoming an unrestricted FA. https://t.co/zjHTfpSEW7 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 10, 2021

