NBA Rumors: League executive envisions swap deal with Anthony Davis getting traded for 2x All-Star

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has become part of a few rumors after being linked to 2x All-Star Zach LaVine. With Davis being tied to the Chicago Bulls, a league executive shed light on how he expected the deal to go down.

The LA Lakers have been at the center of several rumors in the offseason. Although the majority of rumors have been based around the dealing of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis has also emerged as a potential trade asset.

Davis has been a bit of an enigmatic figure in Purple and Gold. Having led the Lakers to the title in his first season itself, AD hasn't enjoyed the same success since.

Although the 29-year old superstar is one of the best two-way players in the game, he has struggled to stay active on the floor. This negatively affected the Lakers' chances last season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Prayers up Anthony Davis had to be carried off the court after an apparent ankle injury.Prayers up Anthony Davis had to be carried off the court after an apparent ankle injury.Prayers up 🙏 https://t.co/6My5gqXYnb

This sets the basis for a potential trade involving Davis.

In this regard, a move back to his hometown of Chicago isn't out of the question, according to a league executive. In an interview with Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, the executive said this about a potential trade:

"“The main way it would happen if it was going to happen was to get Davis somewhere he wants to go, and the main place he’d want to go is Chicago, where he’s from."

He added:

'Now, some guys do not want to play in their hometown but I think AD would welcome that, he spoke on that before. Doesn’t mean it would happen, they have not gone out and tried to trade him, but there could be something simple like Zach LaVine for AD, you get a pair of guys going to places they really want to be. It would have to wait until January but that would be the deal that makes the most sense if AD is going to change teams.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral NBA executive envisions scenario in which Lakers trade Anthony Davis to Bulls for Zach LaVine: lakersdaily.com/nba-executive-… NBA executive envisions scenario in which Lakers trade Anthony Davis to Bulls for Zach LaVine: lakersdaily.com/nba-executive-…

Linking Davis to Chicago via Zach LaVine seems like an interesting prospect for the Lakers on paper. But could such a scenario really be on the cards?

How would an Anthony Davis-Zach LaVine trade play out?

Anthony Davis celebrates a play from the bench

Anthony Davis was linked to the Chicago Bulls as early as the 2019 offseason. Keeping the executive's comments in mind, a straight-up trade between the two stars won't be out of the question.

Davis is currently set to earn $37.9 million in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, LaVine recently signed a five-year max extension which sees him earning $37 million as well.

ESPN @espn Zach LaVine and the Bulls have agreed to a five-year, $215M max contract extension, Klutch Sports announced Friday. Zach LaVine and the Bulls have agreed to a five-year, $215M max contract extension, Klutch Sports announced Friday. https://t.co/1GUz9w6ha0

The overall framework of the trade does work in this regard, however, there are some intricacies to be noted. Due to the nature of LaVine's extension, he won't be eligible for a trade until January 15th.

Additionally, because the Bulls are over the cap, they may have to get a bit more creative with their finances to acquire a player like Davis.

The deal itself would be beneficial to both sides. Davis returns home and gives Chicago a perennial All-Star. Meanwhile, LaVine added a much-needed superstar-caliber scoring punch to the Lakers.

Considering that stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo have also voiced their desire to play in Chicago someday, the Bulls are garnering a lot of attention.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife GIANNIS on the BULLS



“It's a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. Maybe I play for Chicago but right now I am committed to Milwaukee."



GIANNIS on the BULLS “It's a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. Maybe I play for Chicago but right now I am committed to Milwaukee." https://t.co/WGfnm19rmT

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy