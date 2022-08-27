NBA Rumors: League executives believe Brooklyn Nets set a steep asking price for Kevin Durant because they never wanted to move him

The Brooklyn Nets found no suitors willing to match their expectations for Kevin Durant. They reportedly wanted a bonafide young All-Star, multiple contributing role players and a bevy of draft picks.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that there was a certain motive behind the high asking price. Charania spoke about it during a recent appearance on the STUpodity podcast.

He said that he had heard executives say the Nets' high asking price was to keep Durant. The high price meant teams couldn't match it and Durant had no choice but to stay. Brooklyn announced Tuesday that Durant had agreed to stay with the team.

Any team that would have traded for Kevin Durant would've lost significant depth, hampering their chances of competing for a championship. He was also under contract for four years, so Brooklyn had the leverage to not back down from its asking price.

Durant, who will be 34 in September, has been injury prone since his comeback from an Achilles tear he endured in the 2019 NBA Finals. This, too, played a role in teams being reluctant to unload assets as per the Nets' demand. It just wouldn't have been sustainable for teams to mortgage their future for a player with injury concerns.

Do Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have a legitimate shot at winning a championship?

The Brooklyn Nets stayed calm through an unpredictable offseason. Despite the possibility of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leaving the franchise, they didn't stop improving their roster.

The Nets resigned Patty Mills and Nicolas Claxton. Meanwhile, they added Royce O'Neale and T.J. Warren. Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are back after injury-riddled campaigns, while Seth Curry is under contract for next season.

Irving opted into his player option, and the Nets reportedly told interested teams that they intend to keep the seven-time All-Star. With Kevin Durant agreeing to stay, the Brooklyn Nets have dug themselves out of trouble this offseason. Now, they have a legitimate shot at winning a championship.

Their current roster is probably the deepest and most well-balanced during the Durant-Irving era. The two will be motivated to have some success in the playoffs. When they decided to team up in 2019, winning championships was their sole intention.

As presently constructed, the Brooklyn Nets stack up well against contenders from the East and the West. It's all about staying healthy and remaining focused on their mission: winning a championship for Brooklyn.

