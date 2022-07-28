NBA Rumors: League executives think Kevin Durant getting traded isn’t a lock 

The Brooklyn Nets have been patient about finding a suitable trade partner for Kevin Durant. NBA rumors suggest executives around the league believe that the 12x All-Star getting traded isn't a lock.

Here's what Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported regarding this:

"As far as Durant’s trade request to get out of Brooklyn, time will tell if that ends up getting honored or not. I’ll say this, Kobe Bryant at one time wanted out of the Lakers, and it didn’t happen.

"I think there’s still time here where it’s not a lock to me and other executives around the league that Durant gets traded."

The Nets are seeking a world-beating proposal from interested teams for Kevin Durant. The former NBA MVP is arguably the best player in the league and will elevate any team to championship status.

KD hasn't played much since tearing his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals. He has featured in just 106 games, including the playoffs, since his return in December 2020.

However, KD is still as lethal as he was pre-injury. He has averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 52/40/90 splits during his stint with Brooklyn. Durant still has four years remaining on his current deal, so the Nets will likely take their time to find a deal that works best for them.

Brooklyn Nets are well equipped to make a surprise run in the playoffs if Kevin Durant stays

The Brooklyn Nets have continued to address their roster issues this offseason, despite NBA rumors circling their superstar duo, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets added to their wing depth by signing Royce O'Neal via trade and TJ Warren in free agency. Meanwhile, Patty Mills and Nicolas Claxton have also re-signed with the franchise in free agency.

3x All-Star Ben Simmons could make his debut soon after sitting out the 2021-22 NBA campaign, while Joe Harris will also return from injury. The Nets arguably have a better roster at their disposal to compete for a championship. They are one of the best shooting teams on paper.

Irving, Durant, Harris, Mills, O'Neale, TJ Warren and Seth Curry are all efficient from deep, making the Nets one of the best offensive teams in the league.

Simmons, O'Neale and Claxton provide depth defensively, something Brooklyn has lacked over the last few seasons.

