NBA Rumors: League insiders speculate on Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks making a potential move for NBA finalist

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks are in constant search of ways to improve their roster and capture the elusive championship. The latest rumors suggest that their missing piece could be found in the summer of 2024.

According to Boston Celtics insiders, Jack Simone and Keith Smith, the 76ers and the Mavericks will have their eyes set on Jaylen Brown when he hits free agency in the summer of 2024. Simone and Smith believe that the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies might also be in the mix.

"The Dallas Mavericks should be in a constant search for a co-star to pair alongside Luka Doncic, and if they dump a contract or two by 2024, they could make space for Brown. Not only would Brown be able to take some of the scoring load off of Doncic, but he’d likely also slot in as the team’s best perimeter defender.

"Similar statements can be made for teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, and Philadelphia 76ers, who could all be looking for fresh faces to pair with their respective stars by 2024. Ja Morant, Cade Cunningham, and Joel Embiid would all assumedly jump at the chance to play with Brown.

"Again, though, this reasoning would bank on the idea that Brown is sick of Boston, and from everything we’ve seen, that doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment, " Simone and Smith said.

Jaylen Brown is currently halfway through his four-year contract that he signed in 2019 worth $110 million. The guard is set to be paid in excess of $26 million and $28 million in the final two seasons of his contract, respectively. Brown will hit free agency in 2024 and will be at the peak of his powers.

Given the noise around Jaylen Brown potentially headlining the package for Kevin Durant, there is a chance that he could want out of the Celtics in 2024. This comes after being their best player in the postseason this year and leading them to the NBA Finals.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers accomodate Jaylen Brown?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Philadelphia 76ers are in pole position to sign Jaylen Brown in the summer of 2024. They have enough cap space to sign the guard if they move on from James Harden that summer. Harden is an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and could be a free agent if his performances don't improve over the next two seasons.

Tobias Harris is yet another massive salary dump that the Philadephia 76ers would be able to do as he is another player that hits free agency in the summer of 2024. Harris is set to earn nearly $40 million in the 2023-24 season and Harden will earn $35 million if he picks up his player-option.

If the Philadelphia 76ers are unable to win a championship before 2024, it is likely they will move on from Harden and Harris. They could choose to build around the likes of Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

