NBA Rumors: League has no issue with Victor Wembanyama potentially making his debut at the California Classic Summer League

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is viewed as a lock to be drafted No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft.

After the draft, the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama could make his unofficial NBA debut during summer league. Typically, top picks make their debuts at the NBA’s premier summer league, the Las Vegas Summer League.

However, the Spurs are one of the six teams scheduled to compete in the California Classic Summer League a few days earlier. Wembanyama potentially making his debut at the California Classic may not be ideal for the NBA, but the league's commissioner Adam Silver has no issue with it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“All summer leagues are NBA summer leagues,” Silver said, via The Associated Press.

“I’m very supportive of the Sacramento Summer League. I remember when (Kings owner Vivek Ranadive) first came to the league and said this was something he wanted to do. I said, ‘As long as you have enough other teams who support it and players who want to play in it, it’s a good thing.’”

RealGM @RealGM NBA Has No Issue If Victor Wembanyama Debuts In Sacramento Summer League basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271819… NBA Has No Issue If Victor Wembanyama Debuts In Sacramento Summer League basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271819…

The California Classic will take place on July 3 and July 5 in Sacramento. In addition to the Spurs, it will include the Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers and Miami Heat.

The Hornets have the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft. They are expected to choose between G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller.

The Spurs will be taking on the Hornets at the California Classic on July 3. This means that fans could get to see a summer league matchup between Victor Wembanyama and either Henderson or Miller.

Reggie Miller on his only concern about Victor Wembanyama

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller (right) on "The Dan Patrick Show"

Victor Wembanyama is seen as a generational prospect due to his elite skill level for his size. However, there have been some concerns regarding Wembanyama’s ability to hold up physically once he gets to the NBA.

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller is among those who shares those concerns. He compared Wembanyama’s build to his own during a recent appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“My only concern is he looks like me at 7-foot-5,” Miller said.

“Knock on wood, I was rarely injured throughout my 18-year career, only ankle injuries. But I played on the perimeter, I’m not banging with the big boys. But it’s not as physical as it was in the ‘80s and ‘90s, so, he won’t be banged up like those days.”

Miller added that he hopes Wembanyama stays healthy so he can reach his full potential.

“I just hope he doesn’t get hurt,” he said.

“I just pray he stays healthy. If he stays healthy, and everything I’ve seen on videotapes and everything I’ve seen on scouting reports — if he plays like that, the future is his. So, I’m excited for him.”

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22 and will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Also read: Which team does Victor Wembanyama play for? Taking a closer look at future lottery pick's career

Poll : 0 votes